Xabi Alonso Will Reportedly Decide Future In March Amid Real Madrid Interest
Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will make a decision about his future in March, according to Marca.
The former Real Madrid midfielder has recently been linked with a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu. A report last week claimed that Leverkusen expects the Spaniard to become Real Madrid's head coach at the end of the season, replacing current boss Carlo Ancelotti.
MORE: Xabi Alonso Expected To Leave Bayer Leverkusen For Real Madrid [Report]
Despite the ongoing speculation, Alonso's agent, Inaki Ibanez, told Marca that there have been no talks between his client and Los Blancos. He also revealed that there was no communication between the two parties last season when Alonso was linked with the club.
"Last season, there was no talk with Real Madrid. History repeats itself a year later."- Inaki Ibanez - Xabi Alonso's agent
It's said that a March decision has been penciled in to allow Alonso and Leverkusen time to plan and consider their future options.
Alonso, who played for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2014, became Leverkusen's head coach in October 2022.
In his first full season at the club, Alonso secured the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal, and the DFB-Supercup. He also led Leverkusen to the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 3-0 to Atalanta.
His triumphant season earned him various individual accolades, including the Globe Soccer Best Coach of the Year for 2024.
As it stands, Alonso's Leverkusen is currently 4th in the Bundesliga table with 17 points, nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. They also sit 13th in the UEFA Champions League table with seven points.
Recommended
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Beefs Up Personal Security Amid Safety Concerns
Real Madrid Make Decision On Brahim Diaz's Future, End Transfer Speculation