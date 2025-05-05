Trent Alexander-Arnold Pens Emotional Message To Liverpool Fans As Real Madrid Move Confirmed
Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid has been one of the biggest transfer stories over the past 12 months, which has intensified since the turn of the year. However, the player has confirmed that he is leaving his boyhood club, Liverpool, after 20 years.
That was followed by Fabrizio Romano and others reporting that the right-back will join Los Blancos when his deal ends in June.
The 26-year-old took to social media to send an emotional message to the fans, staff and teammates. The English international also recorded a video discussing his decision and the fantastic 20 years he has had with the Premier League club.
After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.- Trent Alexander-Arnold
This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.
I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.
This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.
But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.
I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here.
From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters - for the last 20 years.
I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.
Alexander-Arnold's contract runs out at the end of June, which is after the start of the FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid hopes he can negotiate so he can be part of the squad for the tournament in the US.
