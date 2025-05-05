Arda Guler Reacts After 'Incredible' Two-Goal Contribution Against Celta Vigo
Although Real Madrid's 2024-25 season has been disappointing, Arda Guler wants to end the campaign on a positive note to show whoever is in charge, whether it's Carlo Ancelotti or someone else, that he wants a prominent role in 2025-26.
Guler played 83 minutes in the 3-2 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and the Turkish standout scored one goal and recorded one assist for Los Blancos.
While Guler needs to impress when given the minutes, especially as a starter, he noted to Real Madrid TV that it was more important to secure all three points ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona. The Madrid side have to stay on par with the rival and wait for them to stumble in this final stretch to have a chance at winning the league (h/t Bernabeu Digital).
We are very happy to get the three points before such an important match. We started the game very well with the 3–0 lead, but we should have finished better. We are very happy to have secured the win.- Arda Guler
Nonetheless, Guler did comment on his goal and assist for his two goal contributions to the win. Here's what the promising player had to say about that:
It was a good goal, we always work on these shots after training. I'm very happy to have scored with such a beautiful strike... I don't think the assist to Mbappe was anything special—he made a great run and I just found him well. I feel incredible about the game I had.- Arda Guler
