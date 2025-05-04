Real Madrid Identify Three Summer Targets To Strengthen At Left-Back [Report]
Real Madrid still have a glimmer of hope to win La Liga, with one of their five final fixtures coming against FC Barcelona. Even so, Los Blancos are already mapping out plans for next season after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.
The Spanish side crashed out in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to Arsenal, losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and are currently second in the race to win the league title.
One area that Real Madrid will be looking to improve is left back, and Relevo reports that they have three options to bolster that part of the backline. According to Spanish media, Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez has an €8 million clause in his contract that would allow Real Madrid to re-sign the 23-year-old.
Nonetheless, the La Liga side are considering other options to ensure that one part of the squad isn’t a weak point. They reportedly also like Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, but his €50 million valuation might complicate the deal.
The last option that Real Madrid are considering is that they would like to bring versatile defender Piero Hincapie in from Bayer Leverkusen for €40 million, per the report. This pursuit would make even more sense if the Spanish club hire Xabi Alonso to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid will aim to finish the 2024-25 season on a high, and that might just be enough to win La Liga if Barcelona slip up. Either way, Los Blancos are expected to address key weaknesses in the squad this summer and hope for a stronger run in the 2025-26 campaign.
