Xabi Alonso Confirms Real Madrid Midfielder's Future Amid Exit Links

The future of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been a topic of discussion this last week, with Olympique de Marseille close to agreeing a deal. In any case, the matter has been resoundingly closed by the club's manager.

This summer has been a very important one for the Los Blancos, considering that it is a transitional stage for the club. Real Madrid replaced Carlo Ancelotti, and multiple changes at the squad level accompanied the departure of the Italian manager.

Besides the signings of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the media also took charge of linking several players with an exit from the Spanish capital, such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, or Dani Ceballos, all still at the club as of August 29.

Xabi Alonso Confirms Dani Ceballos' Future

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Xabi Alonso has appeared in the press conference before his matchday three league duel against Mallorca and has spoken about the topic of the week in the white club's environment, the situation of Ceballos, which at times had looked more out than in at Real Madrid.

I spoke with him and it has been resolved in the matter that he is staying. What I think changes nothing. He is staying, he is one more of the squad. And I am happy with him. Xabi Alonso

So, all the rumors surrounding the 29-year-old Spaniard are ended, who had also been linked with a return to Real Betis.

As for the news from last week (the benching of Vinicius, to which the Brazilian responded with a goal and an assist), Alonso commented the following:

In a dressing room the fundamental thing is that everyone is prepared to contribute, from the pitch or from off it. Really believing in this is fundamental. And here everyone does it. Vinicius Junior is important in this, Valverde, Courtois… all are very relevant.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

On the other hand, regarding the difficult Champions League draw that his team has been given, he has been prudent but ambitious:

The group is demanding, but it also motivates because of the rivals we are going to have. The travel is a slightly special conditioning factor and the logistics will have to be done as well as possible. The trip to Almaty (Kazakhstan, more than 8 thousand kilometres from Madrid) is something special, we will see how we handle it.

The official dates for the UCL matches will be announced by UEFA and will be published tomorrow.