5 Early Impressions as ASUN Softball Teams Begin Fall Ball
It’s been a long four months since the 2025 college softball season ended. Thankfully, fall softball is in full swing throughout October and November, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the 2026 season.
Rosters are being rebuilt with the incoming freshmen and transfers, new coaches have entered the scene, and goals of making it to Oklahoma City have been set in stone.
It all begins in the fall.
Here are five early impressions of some of the hottest teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) right now.
North Florida Ospreys
The Ospreys are coming off one historic 2025 season. Not only did they grab the ASUN regular season and tournament championships and set a program record in total wins at 47, but they also made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and grabbed a win against Virginia.
As one of five non-Power Four teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, they put up a hard-fought battle against No.1-seeded South Carolina in the Columbia Regional, but fell 8-0 to end the phenomenal season.
This fall, the Ospreys welcomed nine transfers and three freshmen, hoping to carry 2025’s momentum into this season and reach the program’s first Super Regional.
"Our NCAA Tournament run really opened some doors to another layer of players to us," head coach Jeff Conrad said in a press release. "In addition to that, it gave us a clearer picture of areas we needed to improve on to take that next step in making a Super Regional appearance."
- Kadyn Camper, P (Purdue)
- Caiden Olivia, C (Troy)
- Hallie Langford, OF (Mercer)
- Reese Green, IF (Troy)
- Hannah Davila, IF (Georgia)
- Addie Keef, UT (Chattanooga State CC)
- Bella Cimino, IF (FAU)
- Kate Peters, P (Troy)
- Ayden Allen, IF (Arizona State)
North Florida opened the fall slate against St. John’s River on Oct. 17 and will face Chipola, College of Central Florida through the end of October. On Nov. 7, they’ll travel to face the Florida Gators before ending the season against Flagler on Nov. 14.
Eastern Kentucky University Colonels
The Colonels finished the 2025 season just behind North Florida with a 38-16 overall record.
Though losing their ace Maddi Rutan to Tennessee, head coach Jane Worthington has made several additions and adjustments ahead of the 2026 season. With assistant coaches Zoe Schafer and Mollie Paulick promoted to Associate Head Coach, two transfers, Ava Hazzard (Marshall and Vanessa Keller (Fresno State), join, along with three freshmen.
EKU kicked off the fall season against the College of Lake County and Georgetown College on Oct. 5 before facing Asbury and Campbellsville. They’ll close out the slate on Oct. 24 against the University of the Cumberlands.
Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles
With Lindsay Fico heading into her first season at the helm, the Eagles have completely revamped and look to improve on the 29-29 season they put up in 2025. With seven transfers and seven freshmen, the fall season is previewing a totally new look for this program.
- Ally Thompson, OF (McLennan CC)
- Presley Smith, OF (Indian River State College)
- Grace Taylor, P (Mercer)
- K’Mari Williams, UTL (Florida Southwestern State)
- Kiki Daniels, C (Mercer)
- Paris Wiggs, OF (Mercer)
- Sietske Drijvers, C (Mercer)
The Eagles opened the first of four fall games against Eastern Florida, Miami Dade, and Florida Southwestern. They’ll close out the slate against River State College on Nov.2.
Central Arkansas Bears
After serving as an assistant coach for the last five years, Kayla Lucas is stepping into the head coaching position to overcome the Bears’ 28-27 record in 2025.
Six freshmen and six transfers join the squad this fall to debut what we can expect of Lucas’s team in 2026.
- Autumn Vessier, C (Northwest Florida State)
- Trinity Brandon, INF (Lamar)
- Sarah Currie, P (Jacksonville State)
- Emma Robertson, C (Houston)
- Bailie Runner, P (Oklahoma State)
- Cheyenne Baty, P (Angelo State)
The Bears opened the fall season against Harding, NSU, and Delta State at the beginning of October before taking on Tulsa and OBU. They’ll close out the slate against Ole Miss on Oct. 25 and Mississippi Delta on Oct. 31.
Austin Peay Governors
Coming off a 39-16 season in 2025, the Governors have hit the diamond this fall, debuting nine transfers and five freshmen.
- Shelby Allen, OF (Southern Mississippi)
- Mimi Blackledge, P (Louisiana-Monroe)
- Emilee Baker, OF (Texas State)
- Natalie Burns, UTL (FIU)
- Cameron Grayson, P (Minnesota)
- Alanah Jones, P (Purdue Fort Wayne)
- Emily Marks, P (Chattanooga State Community College)
- Makayla Navarro, INF (Wichita State)
- Makenzie Woodall, C (Chattanooga State Community College)
Austin Peay begins its fall campaign against rival Murray State before hosting Belmont in September. They then hosted Volunteer State and closed out opponent play against Walters State on Oct. 15.
The team earned its fourth win of its five-game fall season with a 15-3 victory against Walters State, where 12 Governors combined for 15 hits. They finished the outing with a trio of extra-base hits and two triples.
The fall slate will conclude with the Red and Black World Series, with Austin Peay players competing against each other in unique rosters, on Oct. 21-23.