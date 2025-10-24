Softball On SI

6 College Softball Camps to Attend This Fall

Nicole Reitz

Florida Athletics

There’s no better time to refine your softball skills than in the fall and winter. Several colleges are offering camps and clinics throughout the offseason, catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs.

Get ahead of the 2026 spring season with these opportunities from some of the best instructors in the college scene. 

Florida Gators 

Held at the Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium and associated facilities, the Florida Softball Fall Camp focuses on crucial aspects of the game that are taught through various methods inspired by the players and staff of the Gators’ softball program. 

Pitching camps will be led by Florida’s own pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle, catching camps will portray skills from Florida coaches and players while catching live pitchers, and all skills and elite prospect camps will consist of instruction from Florida coaches and players. 

  • Pitching Camp- Dec. 5, Ages 8-18, 5-8 p.m.
  • Catching Camp- Dec. 5, Ages 8-18, 5-8 p.m.
  • All Skills Camp- Dec. 6-7, Ages 8-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 
  • Elite Prospect Camp- Jan. 18, Ages 8th-12th grade, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Women in blue and orange softball uniforms high-five fans on the field.
May 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Keagan Rothrock (7) and her teammates greet fans as they enter the stadium to play the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas Razorbacks 

At the Courtney Deifel Softball Camps held at Bogle Park, athletes will be trained with drills and techniques used by the Arkansas roster. Each camper is guaranteed to come away with a better understanding of softball fundamentals and improved individual skills. 

  • Junior Razorbacks Camp- Nov. 24-25, Ages kindergarten- 6th grade, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Winter Junior Razorbacks Camp- Jan.  17, Ages 1st-6th grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. daily.
  • Winter Elite All-Skills Camp- Jan. 18-19, Ages 7th-12th grade, 1-5 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Winter Elite Pitching and Catching Camp- Jan. 18, Ages 7th-12th grade, 9-11:30 a.m.
  • Winter Elite Hitting Camp- Jan. 18, Ages 7th-12th grade, 6-8:30 p.m.
Women in black and red softball uniforms hold their hands in the air and cheer.
May 24, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks first baseman Bri Ellis (77) calls the Hogs with teammates after defeating Ole Miss Rebels in game two of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park. Arkansas won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks 

Held throughout November, the Oregon Ducks are offering a four-week pitching clinic that will allow pitchers to work in a small group setting to get individualized attention in order to develop. The clinic aims to help increase velocity, spin rate, and accuracy. 

Additionally, a winter camp will be held in January. Oregon Duck players and coaches will provide campers with position-specific skill instruction at Jane Sanders Stadium and the Moshofsky Center, UO’s indoor football facility. 

Position players will run through various offensive, defensive, and speed drills to help increase their abilities, while pitchers will be instructed through drills and bullpen sessions. 

  • Pitching Clinic- Nov. 4, 6, 14, and 18, Ages 8-18, 6:15-7:25 p.m. or 7:30- 8:40 p.m.
  • Winter Camp- Jan. 17, 2026-2032 grads, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
A woman in a black and green softball uniform pitches a ball on the field.
Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Lyndsey Grein (33) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Texas Tech Red Raiders 

Offered every Wednesday through the end of November, Texas Tech softball clinics are designed to allow athletes to sharpen their skills and knowledge on hitting and infield fundamentals. 

Hitting sessions will allow athletes a chance to get in quality teps and compete against one another while using pitching machines at the state-of-the-art indoor batting cage. 

Infield sessions will be held at Rocky Johnson Field and will focus on building effective throwing mechanics, high-level reps at each position, as well as strengthening the arm. 

  • Weekly Wednesday Clinics- Oct. 29-Nov.19, Ages 7th-12th grade, 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.  
Three women in black and red softball uniforms talk on the field.
Texas Tech players, from left, Lauren Allred, Mihyia Davis and Alana Johnson gather in the outfield during a intrasquad softball scrimmage, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at Rocky Jonson Field. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Vols 

Head coach Karen Weekly, the Tennessee Vols coaching staff, and members of the team are hosting several camps on campus this fall, including pitching, hitting, prospect, and skills sessions. 

Hitting sessions will offer a variety of drills and theories that will not only develop but also help educate athletes on how to be a great hitter. The camp will utilize Hittrax data and biomechanics to help track and aid the learning process.

Pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith will lead the pitching series, covering mechanics, drills, the mental game, and other strategies used to on her own pitchers. 

As for the prospect and skills camps, the coaching staff and players will be offering individual offense and defensive skills and team situational play. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the game and will be tight skills to improve their playing. 

  • Hitting Camp Series- Oct.27, Nov. 3, 17- Ages 12 and up, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Pitching Camp Series- Nov. 3, 17, 24- Ages 12 and up, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Fall Prospect Camp- Nov. 9, Ages 8-11th grade, 3-6 p.m.
  • Elite Pitching and Catching Camp- Dec. 6, 2026-2031 grads, 9-11 a.m.
  • Lady Vols Skills Camp- Dec. 6-7, 2026-2031 grads, 1-6 p.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
A woman in an orange and white softball uniform runs onto the field.
Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) smiles while running off the field during a softball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., May 1, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Northwestern Wildcats 

Each fall and winter, the Wildcats offer mini hitting and pitching clinics that allow young athletes to grow and develop their skill set and knowledge of the game. 

A winter youth and middle school camp is offered in December, aiming to help athletes get better at throwing, hitting, defense, baserunning, and overall knowledge of the game. This session will be taught by Northwestern softball staff members and current and past players. 

A session is available to high school-age players who want to get the full Northwestern experience. At the winter elite camp in January, high-level drills for offense and defense, and live at-bats for pitchers and catchers will be conducted. This session will also be taught by Northwestern softball staff members and current and past players. 

  • Fall Mini Clinics- October 28- Dec. 3, Ages 8th-12th grade, 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
  • Winter Youth and Middle School Camp- Dec. 7, Ages 3-6th grade, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Winter Elite Camp- Jan. 4, Ages 9-12th grade, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Women in purple softball uniforms cheer in the dugout.
The Northwestern Wildcats wait at home plate after Northwestern Wildcats outfielder Isabel Cunnea (12) hit a home run Wednesday, May 7, 2025, during the Big Ten softball tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue Boilermakers won 4-2. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

