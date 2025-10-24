6 College Softball Camps to Attend This Fall
There’s no better time to refine your softball skills than in the fall and winter. Several colleges are offering camps and clinics throughout the offseason, catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs.
Get ahead of the 2026 spring season with these opportunities from some of the best instructors in the college scene.
Florida Gators
Held at the Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium and associated facilities, the Florida Softball Fall Camp focuses on crucial aspects of the game that are taught through various methods inspired by the players and staff of the Gators’ softball program.
Pitching camps will be led by Florida’s own pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle, catching camps will portray skills from Florida coaches and players while catching live pitchers, and all skills and elite prospect camps will consist of instruction from Florida coaches and players.
- Pitching Camp- Dec. 5, Ages 8-18, 5-8 p.m.
- Catching Camp- Dec. 5, Ages 8-18, 5-8 p.m.
- All Skills Camp- Dec. 6-7, Ages 8-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
- Elite Prospect Camp- Jan. 18, Ages 8th-12th grade, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Arkansas Razorbacks
At the Courtney Deifel Softball Camps held at Bogle Park, athletes will be trained with drills and techniques used by the Arkansas roster. Each camper is guaranteed to come away with a better understanding of softball fundamentals and improved individual skills.
- Junior Razorbacks Camp- Nov. 24-25, Ages kindergarten- 6th grade, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Winter Junior Razorbacks Camp- Jan. 17, Ages 1st-6th grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. daily.
- Winter Elite All-Skills Camp- Jan. 18-19, Ages 7th-12th grade, 1-5 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Winter Elite Pitching and Catching Camp- Jan. 18, Ages 7th-12th grade, 9-11:30 a.m.
- Winter Elite Hitting Camp- Jan. 18, Ages 7th-12th grade, 6-8:30 p.m.
Oregon Ducks
Held throughout November, the Oregon Ducks are offering a four-week pitching clinic that will allow pitchers to work in a small group setting to get individualized attention in order to develop. The clinic aims to help increase velocity, spin rate, and accuracy.
Additionally, a winter camp will be held in January. Oregon Duck players and coaches will provide campers with position-specific skill instruction at Jane Sanders Stadium and the Moshofsky Center, UO’s indoor football facility.
Position players will run through various offensive, defensive, and speed drills to help increase their abilities, while pitchers will be instructed through drills and bullpen sessions.
- Pitching Clinic- Nov. 4, 6, 14, and 18, Ages 8-18, 6:15-7:25 p.m. or 7:30- 8:40 p.m.
- Winter Camp- Jan. 17, 2026-2032 grads, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Offered every Wednesday through the end of November, Texas Tech softball clinics are designed to allow athletes to sharpen their skills and knowledge on hitting and infield fundamentals.
Hitting sessions will allow athletes a chance to get in quality teps and compete against one another while using pitching machines at the state-of-the-art indoor batting cage.
Infield sessions will be held at Rocky Johnson Field and will focus on building effective throwing mechanics, high-level reps at each position, as well as strengthening the arm.
- Weekly Wednesday Clinics- Oct. 29-Nov.19, Ages 7th-12th grade, 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Vols
Head coach Karen Weekly, the Tennessee Vols coaching staff, and members of the team are hosting several camps on campus this fall, including pitching, hitting, prospect, and skills sessions.
Hitting sessions will offer a variety of drills and theories that will not only develop but also help educate athletes on how to be a great hitter. The camp will utilize Hittrax data and biomechanics to help track and aid the learning process.
Pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith will lead the pitching series, covering mechanics, drills, the mental game, and other strategies used to on her own pitchers.
As for the prospect and skills camps, the coaching staff and players will be offering individual offense and defensive skills and team situational play. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the game and will be tight skills to improve their playing.
- Hitting Camp Series- Oct.27, Nov. 3, 17- Ages 12 and up, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Pitching Camp Series- Nov. 3, 17, 24- Ages 12 and up, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Fall Prospect Camp- Nov. 9, Ages 8-11th grade, 3-6 p.m.
- Elite Pitching and Catching Camp- Dec. 6, 2026-2031 grads, 9-11 a.m.
- Lady Vols Skills Camp- Dec. 6-7, 2026-2031 grads, 1-6 p.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Northwestern Wildcats
Each fall and winter, the Wildcats offer mini hitting and pitching clinics that allow young athletes to grow and develop their skill set and knowledge of the game.
A winter youth and middle school camp is offered in December, aiming to help athletes get better at throwing, hitting, defense, baserunning, and overall knowledge of the game. This session will be taught by Northwestern softball staff members and current and past players.
A session is available to high school-age players who want to get the full Northwestern experience. At the winter elite camp in January, high-level drills for offense and defense, and live at-bats for pitchers and catchers will be conducted. This session will also be taught by Northwestern softball staff members and current and past players.
- Fall Mini Clinics- October 28- Dec. 3, Ages 8th-12th grade, 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
- Winter Youth and Middle School Camp- Dec. 7, Ages 3-6th grade, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Winter Elite Camp- Jan. 4, Ages 9-12th grade, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.