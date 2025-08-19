6 HBCU Softball and Baseball Programs to Receive Funding From Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves and Truist announced on Monday that they have selected six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) recipients for the 2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative, fulfilling a $1 million commitment over the past five years.
Homers for Hank Together with Truist was established in 2021 by the Atlanta Braves and Truist to invest in local HBCU softball and baseball programs across Braves Country (Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina).
Supported by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, the program provides crucial support needed for the development of diverse scholar-athletes to pursue their dreams both on and off the field, continuing the legacy of Hank Aaron by creating quality baseball experiences across our region.
Projects for the selected school programs are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist Recipients
- Alabama A&M: Baseball program will receive an HD camera system for analysis and streaming.
- Albany State University: Softball and baseball programs will receive arena-style batting cages, field improvements, new uniforms, and various new equipment.
- Benedict College: Softball and baseball programs will receive field maintenance equipment, backstop padding, a storage building, field tarps, and a batting cage.
- Claflin University: Softball program will receive a pitching machine and equipment.
- Jackson State University: Baseball program will receive a turf home plate halo and HitTrax Technology.
- South Carolina State University: Softball program will receive a pitching machine and equipment.
For each home run the Atlanta Braves hit throughout the season, Truist donates $755 to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to support this initiative, which was set to amount to a minimum of $1 million across five years.
By the end ot these 2025 projects, the Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative will successfully reach the $1 million commitment, having invested in the development of the game across local, diverse communities.
Past Homers for Hank Together with Truist Recipients
- Clark Atlanta University: Softball and baseball programs received state-of-the-art batting cages, a Hack Attack machine, equipment bags, field cover, warms up, and unforms, as well as baseballs and softballs.
- Savannah State University: Baseball program received new uniforms and a pitching machine.
- Tennessee State University: Softball program set to receive facility upgrades.
- Tougaloo College: Softball and baseball programs received new batting cage nets, field maintenance equipment, game equipment, and field improvements.
- Tuskegee University: Softball and baseball programs received a custom halo plate.