After Two-Year Hiatus, NCAA Division II Institution Brings Back Softball

On July 27, Sonoma State University (SSU) announced softball as one of 10 sports returning to the campus in Rohnert Park, Calif., for the relaunch of its NCAA Division II athletic department beginning in the fall semester of 2027.

Sonoma State Athletics launches in Fall 2027.



As part of the broader reimagining of the university and its programs, SSU will have 10 NCAA Division II athletic programs competing in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference: https://t.co/4BvuJbYtBF pic.twitter.com/fBe6EZHvF8 — Sonoma State University (@SSU_1961) July 27, 2026

According to SSU president Michael E. Spagna, Seawolf athletics are the next step in what he describes as a reimagining of the university to upend a 13 percent enrollment decline in fall 2025 caused by its closure.

“Athletics are an exciting way to engage our communities, help generate school spirit, enhance the student experience, and increase recruiting efforts,” Spagna said in a press release by SSU. “Community engagement and support will be essential to athletics’ success.”

Following a two-year absence where a $24 million budget cut forced every sport to shut down in June after 2024-25 season ended, the decision by the university came after its Athletics Fiscal Feasibility Team (AFFT) recommended restarting the program based on criteria determined by the Athletics Task Force Report from January 2026.

“Reinstating Seawolf athletics demonstrates a meaningful commitment to current and future students, the campus community, alumni, and our athletic and philanthropic partners in the North Bay and beyond,” SSU interim athletics director Joan McDermott said in a press release by SSU. “We are excited about the opportunity to compete again in the California Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) and to represent our community.”

The AFFC estimates the startup year cost to be $2.836 million, with financial support through student fees, tuition revenue, fundraising, sponsorships, camps, and SSU Commitment funding.

“Sonoma State is one of the North Bay’s largest economic drivers – it’s a hub for innovation and job creation,” California senator Mike McGuire said in a press release by SSU. "Bringing back athletics will help invigorate student life, attract and retain new students, and restore a critical piece of Seawolf spirit.”

As none of the coaching staff from 2024-25 are being retained, the university will begin a nationwide hiring process for all sports and positions in the athletic department, which will then be followed by recruitment of student-athletes to compete in the 2027-28 year.

SSU softball was established in 1980 and competed for over four decades in the CCAC. The Seawolves finished the 2025 season with a 36-25 record after facing elimination in the West Regional of the D2 national championship.

Jennifer Bridges served as the last Seawolves head coach from 2010 to 2025, during which the program finished every season under her helm with a winning record and advanced to the West Super Regional in 2015.