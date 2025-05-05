Field of 64 Revealed for 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
The NCAA Division II Softball Committee revealed the full field of 64 early Monday morning.
Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 8-10. Winners will move on to the super regionals May 15-16, and then the final eight teams will compete for the national championship at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn., May 22-28
Here is a look the sites and pairing for the regional round:
Atlantic 1 Region at East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
1. *East Stroudsburg (46-10-1)
2. Shippensburg (31-20)
3. West Chester (32-17)
4. Bowie State (27-18)
Atlantic 2 Region at Kutztown, Pennsylvania
1. *Kutztown (39-16)
2. Shepherd (28-22-1)
3. Bloomsburg (31-19)
4. Charleston (WV) (36-15)
Central 1 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma
1. *Central Oklahoma (46-8)
2. Rogers St. (37-13)
3. Pittsburg St. (38-14)
4. Minnesota St. (38-18)
Central 2 Region at Magnolia, Arkansas
1. *Southern Arkansas (42-8)
2. Augustana (SD) (46-9)
3. Mo. Southern (37-17)
4. Harding (39-16)
East 1 Region at Pleasantville, New York
1. *Pace (41-10)
2. Bentley (24-19)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (30-19)
4. D’Youville (23-18)
East 2 Region at Wilmington, DE
1. Wilmington (DE) (32-16)
2. *Goldey-Beacom (37-14)
3. Bridgeport (33-14)
4. Southern N.H. (25-17)
Midwest 1 Region at University Center, Michigan
1. *Saginaw Valley (43-12)
2. Findlay (33-14)
3. Drury (33-21)
4. Ferris St. (28-19)
Midwest 2 Region at Tiffin, Ohio
1. *Tiffin (43-12)
2. Hillsdale (36-16)
3. Lewis (36-18)
4. UIndy (38-20)
South 1 Region at Tampa, Florida
1. *University of Tampa (40-8)
2. Nova Southeastern (38-14)
3. Barry (35-18)
4. Spring Hill (31-21)
South 2 Region at Saint Leo, Florida
1. *Saint Leo (38-12)
2. AUM (37-11)
3. West Florida (37-15)
4. Mississippi College (36-17)
South Central 1 Region at Tyler, Texas
1. *UT Tyler (52-4)
2. Oklahoma Christian (36-19)
3. Colorado Christian (43-14)
4. MSU Denver (41-15)
South Central 2 Region at Canyon, Texas
1. *West Tex. A&M (52-5)
2. Angelo St. (44-12)
3. Colorado Mesa (39-15)
4. Lubbock Christian (36-20)
Southeast 1 Region at Florence, South Carolina
1. *Francis Marion (49-4)
2. Wingate (37-21)
3. Flagler (32-20)
4. Georgia Southwestern (27-25)
Southeast 2 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia
1.*North Georgia (42-12)
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (36-17)
3. Lincoln Memorial (34-18)
4. Tusculum (37-17)
West 1 Region at Hayward, California
1. *Cal. St. East Bay (38-13)
2. Western Washington (40-10)
3. CUI (40-14)
4. Sonoma St. (36-23)
West 2 Region at San Francisco, California
1. *San. Fran St. (37-18)
2. Cal. St. San Marcos (38-20)
3. Biola (38-19)
4. Saint Martin’s (32-14)