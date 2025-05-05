Softball On SI

Field of 64 Revealed for 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship

The full 64-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division II Softball Championship has been revealed, setting the stage for postseason action.

Maren Angus-Coombs

May 25, 2024; Longwood, FL, USA; CHRISTIN HAYGOOD (24) of UT Tyler during a game between Western Washington and UT Tyler at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
The NCAA Division II Softball Committee revealed the full field of 64 early Monday morning.

Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 8-10. Winners will move on to the super regionals May 15-16, and then the final eight teams will compete for the national championship at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn., May 22-28

Here is a look the sites and pairing for the regional round:

Atlantic 1 Region at East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
1. *East Stroudsburg (46-10-1)
2. Shippensburg (31-20)
3. West Chester (32-17)
4. Bowie State (27-18)

Atlantic 2 Region at Kutztown, Pennsylvania
1. *Kutztown (39-16)
2. Shepherd (28-22-1)
3. Bloomsburg (31-19)
4. Charleston (WV) (36-15)

Central 1 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma
1. *Central Oklahoma (46-8)
2. Rogers St. (37-13)
3. Pittsburg St. (38-14)
4. Minnesota St. (38-18)

Central 2 Region at Magnolia, Arkansas
1. *Southern Arkansas (42-8)
2. Augustana (SD) (46-9)
3. Mo. Southern (37-17)
4. Harding (39-16)


East 1 Region at Pleasantville, New York
1. *Pace (41-10)
2. Bentley (24-19)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (30-19)
4. D’Youville (23-18)

East 2 Region at Wilmington, DE 
1. Wilmington (DE) (32-16)
2. *Goldey-Beacom (37-14)
3. Bridgeport (33-14)
4. Southern N.H. (25-17)

Midwest 1 Region at University Center, Michigan
1. *Saginaw Valley (43-12)
2. Findlay (33-14)
3. Drury (33-21)
4. Ferris St. (28-19)

Midwest 2 Region at Tiffin, Ohio
1. *Tiffin (43-12)
2. Hillsdale (36-16)
3. Lewis (36-18)
4. UIndy (38-20)

South 1 Region at Tampa, Florida
1. *University of Tampa (40-8)
2. Nova Southeastern (38-14)
3. Barry (35-18)
4. Spring Hill (31-21)

South 2 Region at Saint Leo, Florida 
1. *Saint Leo (38-12)
2. AUM (37-11)
3. West Florida (37-15)
4. Mississippi College (36-17)

South Central 1 Region at Tyler, Texas
1. *UT Tyler (52-4)
2. Oklahoma Christian (36-19)
3. Colorado Christian (43-14)
4. MSU Denver (41-15)

South Central 2 Region at Canyon, Texas
1. *West Tex. A&M (52-5)
2. Angelo St. (44-12)
3. Colorado Mesa (39-15)
4. Lubbock Christian (36-20)

Southeast 1 Region at Florence, South Carolina
1. *Francis Marion (49-4)
2. Wingate (37-21)
3. Flagler (32-20)
4. Georgia Southwestern (27-25)

Southeast 2 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia
1.*North Georgia (42-12)
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (36-17)
3. Lincoln Memorial (34-18)
4. Tusculum (37-17)

West 1 Region at Hayward, California
1. *Cal. St. East Bay (38-13)
2. Western Washington (40-10)
3. CUI (40-14)
4. Sonoma St. (36-23)

West 2 Region at San Francisco, California
1. *San. Fran St. (37-18)
2. Cal. St. San Marcos (38-20)
3. Biola (38-19)
4. Saint Martin’s (32-14)

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

