Auburn Softball Community Mourns the Loss of Beloved Super Fan
Auburn University and the softball community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved supporters.
Mike Cooper, better known as “Helmet Guy,” passed away in an accident in Clanton, Alabama, over the weekend, according to WRBL News.
The 1974 industrial design graduate of Auburn became one of the Tigers’ most cherished fans for two decades, beginning with leading chants at baseball games in his plastic helmet at Plainsman Park.
While working at Anders Bookstore on campus, he was invited by former Auburn mayor Ron Anders Jr. to come to his first Tigers baseball game, and he never looked back. He and his wife eventually became season ticket holders for football, basketball, baseball, and softball.
“They were giving away baseball helmets as a promotion, and I grabbed one,” Cooper told CBS 42 in 2016. “I just kept the helmet and kept wearing it from game to game to game. Most of them went away, and I was the only guy left with a helmet. So then I got the nickname, ‘Helmet Guy.'”
Rarely ever missing a weekend of baseball, he picked up softball in 2015 when the Tigers hosted Tennessee. Cooper fit right in at Jane B. Moore Field and quickly became a staple on game days.
With a wide variety of chants, he kept the fans engaged throughout the game and was often called upon by coaches to help lift the atmosphere. He was always seen stalking the walkway behind the backstop and rallying fans between batters, innings, and sometimes pitches.
Both the Auburn softball and baseball programs released statements on X, and several Auburn players and coaches followed up to express how much Cooper meant to the university.
“You knew him as Helmet Guy. We knew him as a friend,” the softball team’s post stated. We are saddened by the sudden loss of Mike Cooper. Jane B. More Field will not be the same without him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders took to X as well to shed light on how Cooper didn’t just impact the university, but everyone around him in the city.
“What a guy,” the post read. The Auburn Spirit is a little dimmer today. Worked for my dad, coached my brother’s baseball team, and brought us peaches every summer. Loyal to his people and his university. Never to be replaced but always to be remembered.”
The familiar presence in Auburn will be deeply missed by many, and his ability to make Auburn game days special will never be forgotten.