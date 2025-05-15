Austin Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Austin NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns have made the postseason for a 20th consecutive season and are hosting the Austin Regional at Red & Charline McCombs Field May 16-18.
Coming to Austin are the Michigan Wolverines, Central Florida Knights and Eastern Illinois Panthers.
* All game times are Central Time.
Friday
Game 1 – 12 p.m. UCF vs. Michigan (ESPN2)
Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. Texas vs. Eastern Illinois (ESPN+)
Saturday
Game 3 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
