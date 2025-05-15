Softball On SI

Austin Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Austin NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

The Texas Longhorns are hosting the Austin Regional at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns have made the postseason for a 20th consecutive season and are hosting the Austin Regional at Red & Charline McCombs Field May 16-18.

Coming to Austin are the Michigan Wolverines, Central Florida Knights and Eastern Illinois Panthers.

* All game times are Central Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 12 p.m. UCF vs. Michigan (ESPN2)

Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. Texas vs. Eastern Illinois (ESPN+)

Saturday

Game 3 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

