Austin Super Regional: Schedule & Updates

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

The Austin Super Regional features a compelling matchup between No. 6 seed Texas and No. 11 seed Clemson, with a berth in the Women’s College World Series at stake.

Texas advanced after dominating the Austin Regional, outscoring opponents 35–3 across three games, highlighted by standout performances from junior catcher Reese Atwood, who tallied three home runs and a school-record 13 RBIs, and pitcher Teagan Kavan, who delivered a complete-game shutout.

Clemson enters the Super Regional following a sweep of the Clemson Regional, culminating in a 5–1 victory over Kentucky. The Tigers have demonstrated resilience and strong pitching throughout the postseason.

The best-of-three series begins Thursday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with subsequent games scheduled for Friday and, if necessary, Saturday. 

This series promises a thrilling contest between two formidable programs, each aiming to secure a spot in Oklahoma City. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29. 

Game 1: 9 p.m. ET Thursday, May 22 (ESPN2)

Game 2: 9 p.m. ET Friday, May 23rd (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): 9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 24th

