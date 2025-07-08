Ball State Softball to Break Ground on Brand New Clubhouse
Ball State Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell stated in a press release in June that the university had plans to make well-deserved upgrades to several athletic amenities around campus, including a $8.8 million softball and baseball clubhouse project.
On Tuesday morning, the athletic department teased renderings on X for the project that is fully funded through private philanthropy and university reserves.
After installing new camera systems at the softball and baseball stadiums in 2024 to assist with broadcasting and instant replay, these upgrades come after consistent success from the two programs.
“Our past year has produced success on and off the field of play, and we are literally building toward a better and brighter future as we continue construction on the Eric Foss Championship Performance Center and complete re-surfacing projects at four different venues this summer – baseball, basketball, football and softball,” Mitchell stated in the press release.
The softball program is coming off an appearance in the 2024 MAC championship game with a 33-18 record and a fourth-place MAC finish. Star catcher McKayla Timmons led the way and was named both the MAC Player of the Year and the inaugural recipient of the MAC Defensive Player of the Year.
The Ball State Softball Stadium has undergone several changes over the past few seasons, and a new clubhouse is sure to make the playing experience better for the Cardinals. In 2014, the outfield was renovated with a turf surface, the infield was laser-graded, and the bullpens and batting cages were refreshed.
In 2015, the dugouts were refreshed with new brick, an attached bathroom, and built-in heaters. Additionally, space was allocated at the venue for concession stands and to enhance the fan experience.
The most recent upgrades include a new sound system, new perimeter fencing, padding around the outfield fence, and new safety netting in front of the dugouts.
A completion date for the clubhouse has yet to be announced.