Baton Rouge Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Baton Rouge NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 10 LSU Tigers are hosting the Baton Rouge Regional for the 16th time and will face one of the most difficult paths to Oklahoma City.
Joining the Tigers May 16-18 at Tiger Park are the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCONN Huskies and Southeast Louisiana Lions.
* Games time are Central and subject to change.
Friday
Game 1 – 2 p.m. Nebraska vs. UCONN (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 4:30 p.m. LSU vs. SLU (SEC Network)
Saturday
Game 3 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
