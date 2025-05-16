Softball On SI

Baton Rouge Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Baton Rouge NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska Cornhuskers starting pitcher/relief pitcher Jordyn Bahl (98) throws the ball to first.
Nebraska Cornhuskers starting pitcher/relief pitcher Jordyn Bahl (98) throws the ball to first. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 10 LSU Tigers are hosting the Baton Rouge Regional for the 16th time and will face one of the most difficult paths to Oklahoma City.

Joining the Tigers May 16-18 at Tiger Park are the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCONN Huskies and Southeast Louisiana Lions.

* Games time are Central and subject to change.

Friday

Game 1 – 2 p.m. Nebraska vs. UCONN (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 4:30 p.m. LSU vs. SLU (SEC Network)

Saturday

Game 3 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College