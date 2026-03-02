Belmont, Texas State, Miami Rise in Softball America’s Mid-Major Rankings

Softball America has released the second week of Mid-Major Power Rankings, which sees a bit of a shakeup. Grand Canyon remains undefeated and holds the top spot, but several teams fall, while many enter the top 10 after shocking losses.

This poll differs from Softball America’s regular Top 25 ranking, as it focuses more on which teams could give a regional host the most trouble come May.

Check out the Top 10 teams and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 ranking.

Softball America Top 10 Mid-Major Rankings

Grand Canyon (Previous Rank: 1) Belmont (Previous Rank: 3) Texas State (Previous Rank: 6) Omaha (Previous Rank: 2) Cal State Fullerton (Previous Rank: 5) Southeastern Louisiana (Previous Rank: 4) Florida Atlantic (Previous Rank: 7) Miami (Previous Rank: 18) Florida International (Previous Rank: 23) McNeese (Previous Rank: 13)

Texas State Bobcats

The Bobcats were able to take down the hot Southeastern Louisiana Lions in two of three games. Emma Strood threw 8.2 scoreless innings across the two wins, while Sydney Harvey robbed a home run in the second to fend off the Lions. The Bobcats are set to play Texas A&M on Saturday, which would be a massive upset for them to pull off.

4-0 lead for the 'Cats off a Vestal RBI double#EatEmUp | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hqouy48ALu — Texas State Softball (@TXStateSoftball) February 28, 2026

Omaha Mavericks

The Mavericks had been on a roll, but saw their worst weekend of the season at the Woo Pig Classic hosted by Arkansas. They dropped to Razorbacks and Kansas, but took two strong wins over Charlotte and Boise State. Next up, they face in-state rivals Nebraska twice, which will be a good test of what the Mavericks are really made of.

T2 | GOOD BYE. HOME RUN.



Sammy Schmidt with her third homer of the season and we retake the lead at 2-1 🔥 🚀



📺 SEC Network+#ForThe402 pic.twitter.com/lSkzGCf4kN — Omaha Softball (@OmahaSB) February 28, 2026

Florida International Panthers

The Panthers have collected several major wins this season, including victories over Georgia Tech, Marshall, and Louisville. Kennedy Byrd leads the offense with two homers and seven RBIs. The team scored 37 runs in four games this weekend, while J’Dah Girigorie struck out nine batters in five innings, matching her season high.

highlights from 14 UNANSWERED RUNS vs. USD 📹 pic.twitter.com/biHxZA9TVZ — FIU Softball (@FIUSoftball) March 1, 2026

Miami Ohio RedHawks

The Redhawks extended their win streak to nine games with a weekend sweep, earning an 8-7 comeback victory over Wichita State and a 7-2 win against Missouri on Saturday.

Danitza Hernandez leads the offense, as she hit .474 over the first seven games of the season, recording seven runs and 10 RBIs. She posted a .583 on-base percentage and a .947 slugging percentage for a 1.530 OPS.

ICYMI: Highlights from our final game of an undefeated weekend! pic.twitter.com/e4Me1lTPGS — Miami Softball (@MiamiOH_SB) March 1, 2026

Presley Hosick owns the mound as she holds a 1.99 ERA with an 8-3 record.

