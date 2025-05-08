Big 12 Softball Tournament Central: Schedule and Updates
The Big 12 Softball Tournament has returned to its home at Devon Park against in 2025 where some of the nation's best are playing for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Follow along with Softball On SI for all of the results.v
* All times are Central.
Wednesday
(8) Baylor 7, (9) Kansas 3
The Baylor Bears used back-to-back-to-back home runs to help them to an opening round win over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Lillie Walker got the win, pitching 4.1 innings and limited KU to three earned runs on four hits and three walks.
More on this game from Baylor Bears.
(7) UCF 7, (10) Utah 5
After extending their lead to 5-0 at the end of the sixth, the UCF Knights saw their lead quickly disappear.
However, the Knights fought back in the home half of the seventh and Ashleigh Griffin sent a two-run shot over the fence in left center to lift the Knights to an opening round victory.
Isabella Vega got the win, pitching 6.2 innings of one-run ball. She struck out two, walked two and allowed four hits.
More on this game from UCF Knights.
(6) BYU 4, (11) Houston 0
Ilove’a Brittingham and Aleia Agbayani both homered and the BYU Cougars opened the Big 12 Tournament with a win.
Brittingham's homer was her 20th, tying a BYU freshman record for most in a season.
Kaysen Korth and Jada Villegas combined to pitch a two-hit shutout. Korth earned the win, improving to 16-6 and Villegas was credited with her third save of the year.
More on this game from BYU Cougars.
Thursday
(4) Oklahoma State 1, (5) Arizona State 2
Samantha Swan scored both runs for the Arizona State Sun Devils en route to their Big 12 Tournament debut.
Swan got the Sun Devils on the board in the fourth on a solo home run and then came around to score the go-ahead in the sixth. After doubling to lead of the inning, Swan scored when Tanya Windle hit a fly ball to left field.
Kenzie Brown struck out 13 Cowgirls and walked five while allowing three hits and one earned run across 7.0 innings.
More on this game at Oklahoma State On SI.
(1) Texas Tech 4, (8) Baylor 0
NiJaree Canady struck out 13 and led the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a shutout victory on Thursday.
Canady allowed just one-hit in 6.2 innings of work.
It was a true pitcher's duel as Baylor's Lillie Walker was superb as well. The lefty scatter four hits, four runs (one earned). and two walks across 6.0 innings.