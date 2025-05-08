Big Ten Softball Tournament Central: Schedule and Updates
The Purdue Boilermakers are hosting the 2025 Big Ten Tournament where 12 of the 14 teams are in action this week.
Follow along with Softball On SI for all of the results.
* All game times are central time.
Wednesday
(11) Penn State 6, (6) Iowa 2
Early early home runs from Michela Barbanente and Meagan Ricks propelled to the Penn State Nittany Lions to an upset of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The loss most likely ended Iowa's season.
Brbanente led the way offensively, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Brooke Klosowicz drove in two runs on a pair of hits.
More on this game from Penn State.
(10) Indiana 2, (7) Washington 0
Indiana senior Brianna Copeland was brilliant in the circle for the Hoosiers on Wednesday. She had seven strikeouts and only gave up two hits in a complete-game shutout.
The Hoosiers scored one in the third and one in the sixth with Taylor Minnick and Avery Parker driving in one each.
More on this game from Indiana Hoosiers.
(8) Michigan 3, (9) Wisconsin 2
Michigan sophomore Jenissa Conway hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Michigan Wolverines some insurance against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Starting pitcher Lauren Derkowski allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out six for her third consecutive complete-game victory.
Conway drove in two of Michigan's three run. Ellie Sieler provided the other run with a solo homer.
More on this game from the Michigan Wolverines.
(12) Purdue 4, (5) Northwestern 2
Julia Gossett was in control of the entire night for the Purdue Boilermakers. She struck out 10 in the circle, and at the plate, she homered twice.
Gossett drove in three runs leading the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten tournament win since 2019.
More on this game from Purdue On SI.