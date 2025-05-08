All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Run-Rules Penn State, Advances to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Jordy Bahl struck out nine and scored the winning run to help the Huskers advance in the Big Ten Softball Tournament.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl prepares to deliver.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl prepares to deliver. / Nebraska Athletics

Danger in the first inning didn't lead to a meltdown from the Big Red Thursday in West Lafayette.

No. 3 seed Nebraska softball put on a dominant effort to beat No. 11 seed Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by run-rule in five innings, 9-1. The Huskers advance to the semifinal round Thursday.

NU improves to 39-12 while PSU ends the season at 25-27.

The Nittany Lions got on the board first, taking advantage of Husker errors. Bahl hit the leadoff batter with a pitch, who was able to advance to second on a ground out and then to third on a wild pitch. That runner scored, before Bahl was able to end the inning with a strikeout.

From there, the Big Red defense didn't allow another hit, let alone another run.

Bahl walked the leadoff hitter in the second inning before striking out the next three. The Huskers retired 12-consecutive Nittany Lion batters to remove any chances of a comeback.

The Husker pitcher finished with nine strikeouts, allowing one run on two hits, to improve to 23-5 on the year.

At the plate, Nebraska wasted no time answering the initial deficit in the opening frame. After Bahl and Samantha Bland got out, the Huskers rallied to score five runs. Those RBI hits included an Abbie Squier triple and an Ava Bredwell single.

The Huskers tacked on two more runs in the second inning before adding a pair in the fifth to end the game on Ava Kuszak's single up the middle.

Six Huskers tallied hits on the day, led by the 3-for-3 effort from Bredwell, who had three RBIs.

Nebraska advances to the semifinals Thursday. The Huskers will play at 4 p.m. CDT against the winner of 10-seed Indiana and 2-seed UCLA.

