Nebraska Softball Run-Rules Penn State, Advances to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Danger in the first inning didn't lead to a meltdown from the Big Red Thursday in West Lafayette.
No. 3 seed Nebraska softball put on a dominant effort to beat No. 11 seed Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by run-rule in five innings, 9-1. The Huskers advance to the semifinal round Thursday.
NU improves to 39-12 while PSU ends the season at 25-27.
The Nittany Lions got on the board first, taking advantage of Husker errors. Bahl hit the leadoff batter with a pitch, who was able to advance to second on a ground out and then to third on a wild pitch. That runner scored, before Bahl was able to end the inning with a strikeout.
From there, the Big Red defense didn't allow another hit, let alone another run.
Bahl walked the leadoff hitter in the second inning before striking out the next three. The Huskers retired 12-consecutive Nittany Lion batters to remove any chances of a comeback.
The Husker pitcher finished with nine strikeouts, allowing one run on two hits, to improve to 23-5 on the year.
At the plate, Nebraska wasted no time answering the initial deficit in the opening frame. After Bahl and Samantha Bland got out, the Huskers rallied to score five runs. Those RBI hits included an Abbie Squier triple and an Ava Bredwell single.
The Huskers tacked on two more runs in the second inning before adding a pair in the fifth to end the game on Ava Kuszak's single up the middle.
Six Huskers tallied hits on the day, led by the 3-for-3 effort from Bredwell, who had three RBIs.
Nebraska advances to the semifinals Thursday. The Huskers will play at 4 p.m. CDT against the winner of 10-seed Indiana and 2-seed UCLA.
More From Nebraska on SI
- 'I Find It Funny Others Say I'll Decommit': Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Reiterates Decision
- Former Husker Sarah Pavan on John Cook's Retirement, Dani Busboom Kelly, and Podcasting About Volleyball
- Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez Selected for U.S. National Team Roster Pool Ahead of the Volleyball Nation's League
- Nebraska Women's Basketball to Play North Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon
- Nebrasketball Adds Commitment from 7-1 Center Fridrik Leo Curtis from Iceland
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.