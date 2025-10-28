Softball On SI

Breaking Down Texas Tech Softball’s Highly Anticipated 2026 Schedule

Texas Tech's softball unveiled its 2026 schedule on Tuesday.
After a shocking run to the championship series against the Texas Longhorns, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have reloaded for 2026 and unveiled their highly anticipated schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

Texas Tech is looking to bring the program's first national title back to Lubbock, and the road to Oklahoma City for the Red Raiders starts Feb. 5, 2026.

The Red Raiders will play 19 home games, including four Big 12 series, 15 neutral-site games, and 21 away games.

Power 4 Opponents

Outside of the Big 12, Texas Tech will only play against five other Power 4 opponents. The Red Raiders will face Texas A&M in College Station at the Texas A&M Tournament on Feb. 7. They will see Florida State, Northwestern, North Carolina State, and Nebraska as part of the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.

Texas Tech will see Florida State for a second time on March 18 in a mid-week clash before playing a three-game series at Central Florida during conference play.

Big 12 Opponents

In one of the biggest surprises of the Big 12 conference slate, the Red Raiders will avoid playing the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The conference schedule includes eight three-game series beginning on March 5 and will wrap at the Big 12 Tournament presented by Allstate at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park on May 7.

Here is what the conference schedule looks like for the Red Raiders:

  • March 6-8 at Houston
  • March 13-15 vs Arizona
  • March 20-22 at UCF
  • March 27-29 vs Iowa State
  • April 2-4 vs BYU
  • April 10-12 at Utah
  • April 24-26 at Arizona State
  • May 1-3 vs Baylor

Strength of Schedule

It's no secret among softball coaches that playing Texas Tech was not an option. With the number of transfers head coach Gerry Glasco brought in and the caliber of talent, most wanted to avoid playing them.

Because most of the Top 25 refused or simply couldn't schedule Texas Tech, the Red Raiders were forced to find opponents elsewhere which could end up hurting them when it comes to RPI and Strength of Schedule

Here is a breakdown of Texas Tech's opponents with their strength of schedule and RPI from the 2025 season.

School

SOS

RPI

McNeese

127

72

Jacksonville State

100

70

North Texas

65

50

Providence

104

155

Florida Atlantic

93

33

James Madison

79

101

Fresno State

90

62

Bethune-Cookman

224

215

Fullerton

112

61

San Diego State

36

29

UC Riverside

174

200

Abilene Christian

72

196

Texas A&M Corpus Christi

260

283

Detroit Mercy

253

285

Tarleton State

150

98

Stetson

62

51

Utah State

85

111

UTEP

139

175

Texas A&M

3

1

Florida State

13

7

Nebraska

31

22

Northwestern

56

52

NC State

34

73

Arizona

13

27

Iowa State

59

67

Arizona State

37

39

BYU

67

45

UCF

25

32

Baylor

30

57

Utah

23

142

Houston

49

87

Why are these numbers important? Because when it is time for the committee to put together the NCAA Tournament bracket, the entire body of work is considered, which includes these two categories.

As history has shown, just because a team is ranked No. 1 in the polls, it doesn't mean that it will be the No. 1 overall seed.

The Red Raiders are, without a doubt, the preseason favorite to win the national title but their path getting there might be a little different than some predict.

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

