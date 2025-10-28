Breaking Down Texas Tech Softball’s Highly Anticipated 2026 Schedule
After a shocking run to the championship series against the Texas Longhorns, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have reloaded for 2026 and unveiled their highly anticipated schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday.
Texas Tech is looking to bring the program's first national title back to Lubbock, and the road to Oklahoma City for the Red Raiders starts Feb. 5, 2026.
The Red Raiders will play 19 home games, including four Big 12 series, 15 neutral-site games, and 21 away games.
Power 4 Opponents
Outside of the Big 12, Texas Tech will only play against five other Power 4 opponents. The Red Raiders will face Texas A&M in College Station at the Texas A&M Tournament on Feb. 7. They will see Florida State, Northwestern, North Carolina State, and Nebraska as part of the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.
Texas Tech will see Florida State for a second time on March 18 in a mid-week clash before playing a three-game series at Central Florida during conference play.
Big 12 Opponents
In one of the biggest surprises of the Big 12 conference slate, the Red Raiders will avoid playing the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.
The conference schedule includes eight three-game series beginning on March 5 and will wrap at the Big 12 Tournament presented by Allstate at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park on May 7.
Here is what the conference schedule looks like for the Red Raiders:
- March 6-8 at Houston
- March 13-15 vs Arizona
- March 20-22 at UCF
- March 27-29 vs Iowa State
- April 2-4 vs BYU
- April 10-12 at Utah
- April 24-26 at Arizona State
- May 1-3 vs Baylor
Strength of Schedule
It's no secret among softball coaches that playing Texas Tech was not an option. With the number of transfers head coach Gerry Glasco brought in and the caliber of talent, most wanted to avoid playing them.
Because most of the Top 25 refused or simply couldn't schedule Texas Tech, the Red Raiders were forced to find opponents elsewhere which could end up hurting them when it comes to RPI and Strength of Schedule
Here is a breakdown of Texas Tech's opponents with their strength of schedule and RPI from the 2025 season.
School
SOS
RPI
McNeese
127
72
Jacksonville State
100
70
North Texas
65
50
Providence
104
155
Florida Atlantic
93
33
James Madison
79
101
Fresno State
90
62
Bethune-Cookman
224
215
Fullerton
112
61
San Diego State
36
29
UC Riverside
174
200
Abilene Christian
72
196
Texas A&M Corpus Christi
260
283
Detroit Mercy
253
285
Tarleton State
150
98
Stetson
62
51
Utah State
85
111
UTEP
139
175
Texas A&M
3
1
Florida State
13
7
Nebraska
31
22
Northwestern
56
52
NC State
34
73
Arizona
13
27
Iowa State
59
67
Arizona State
37
39
BYU
67
45
UCF
25
32
Baylor
30
57
Utah
23
142
Houston
49
87
Why are these numbers important? Because when it is time for the committee to put together the NCAA Tournament bracket, the entire body of work is considered, which includes these two categories.
As history has shown, just because a team is ranked No. 1 in the polls, it doesn't mean that it will be the No. 1 overall seed.
The Red Raiders are, without a doubt, the preseason favorite to win the national title but their path getting there might be a little different than some predict.