Texas Tech Softball Star, Heisman Winner Travis Hunter Named Big 12 Athletes of the Year
The Big 12 Conference announced its 2024-25 Male and Female Athletes of the Year in a press release on Thursday. Texas Tech’s Ni'Jaree Canady took the Female Athlete of the Year honors, while Colorado’s Travis Hunter snagged Male Athlete of the Year.
Canady is the eighth overall softball player and the first to win the Big 12 Athlete of the Year honor since 2022.
This award may come as a shock to no one, as Canady led the Red Raiders to their best season in school history in 2025, finishing runner-up at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). In a season full of firsts, her arm and bat took the team to its first Big 12 regular season and postseason titles.
Canady led the Red Raiders in home runs (11) and several pitching stats, including a 1.11 ERA and 319 strikeouts, both of which rank second in program history for a single season. Her 34 wins in the circle tied the program record and were the most in the country. Her 82.9 win percentage set a new program record as well.
While Canady becomes the first-ever Red Raider to claim the title of Big 12 Athlete of the Year, she has collected several other accolades this year. Named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Softball Championship, she was also an NFCA First Team All-American, Honda Sports Award winner, and a top-three finalist for the USA Softball Player of the Year.
Canady’s arm, bat, and NIL deals have certainly changed the game of softball and have brought loads of attention to Texas Tech. She was the first college softball player to make $1 million and recently signed another seven-figure NIL contract with the Matador Club.
She’s set to take on her senior year and final collegiate season with Texas Tech and 2026 and will look to make another WCWS run.