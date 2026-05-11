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Softball On SI

Bryan-College Station Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Bryan-College Station NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Texas A&M is the No. 15 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Texas A&M is the No. 15 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Texas A&M Athletics

The Texas A&M softball team has been named the No. 15 national seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament and is set to host the Bryan-College Station Regional.

The Aggies host Arizona State, McNeese, and UConn.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. UConn | 1 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 2: Arizona State vs. McNeese | 3:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 4:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. CT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 winner | 2 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 4:30 p.m. | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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