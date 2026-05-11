2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament: Bracket, Schedule & Updates

The postseason has arrived for the 2026 NCAA Division I softball season, and Softball On SI is your home for schedules and updates regarding all 16 Regional sites.

Below is the bracket and links that will take you to the landing pages for each location.

The 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament bracket | NCAA

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama

Southeastern Louisiana

Belmont

USC Upstate

Austin Regional

2. Texas

Wisconsin

Baylor

Wagner

Norman Regional

3. Oklahoma

Kansas

Michigan

Binghamton

Lincoln Regional

4. Nebraska

Louisville

Grand Canyon

South Dakota

Fayetteville Regional

5. Arkansas

Washington

South Florida

Fordham

Gainesville Regional

6. Florida

Texas State

Georgia Tech

Florida A&M

Knoxville Regional

7. Tennessee

Virginia

Indiana

Northern Kentucky

Los Angeles Regional

8. UCLA

South Carolina

Cal State Fullerton

Cal Baptist

Tallahassee Regional

9. Florida State

UCF

Jax State

Stetson

Athens Regional

10. Georgia

Clemson

UNCG

Charleston

Lubbock Regional

11. Texas Tech

Ole Miss

Boston U

Marist

Durham Regional

12. Duke

Arizona

Marshall

Howard

Stillwater Regional

13. Oklahoma State

Stanford

Princeton

Eastern Illinois

Eugene Regional

14. Oregon

Mississippi State

Saint Mary's

Idaho State

College Station Regional

15. Texas A&M

Arizona State

McNeese

UConn

Baton Rouge Regional

16. LSU

Virgnia Tech

South Alabama

Akron