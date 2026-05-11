2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament: Bracket, Schedule & Updates
The postseason has arrived for the 2026 NCAA Division I softball season, and Softball On SI is your home for schedules and updates regarding all 16 Regional sites.
Below is the bracket and links that will take you to the landing pages for each location.
Tuscaloosa Regional
1. Alabama
Southeastern Louisiana
Belmont
USC Upstate
Austin Regional
2. Texas
Wisconsin
Baylor
Wagner
Norman Regional
3. Oklahoma
Kansas
Michigan
Binghamton
Lincoln Regional
4. Nebraska
Louisville
Grand Canyon
South Dakota
Fayetteville Regional
5. Arkansas
Washington
South Florida
Fordham
Gainesville Regional
6. Florida
Texas State
Georgia Tech
Florida A&M
Knoxville Regional
7. Tennessee
Virginia
Indiana
Northern Kentucky
Los Angeles Regional
8. UCLA
South Carolina
Cal State Fullerton
Cal Baptist
Tallahassee Regional
9. Florida State
UCF
Jax State
Stetson
Athens Regional
10. Georgia
Clemson
UNCG
Charleston
Lubbock Regional
11. Texas Tech
Ole Miss
Boston U
Marist
Durham Regional
12. Duke
Arizona
Marshall
Howard
Stillwater Regional
13. Oklahoma State
Stanford
Princeton
Eastern Illinois
Eugene Regional
14. Oregon
Mississippi State
Saint Mary's
Idaho State
College Station Regional
15. Texas A&M
Arizona State
McNeese
UConn
Baton Rouge Regional
16. LSU
Virgnia Tech
South Alabama
Akron
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.