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Softball On SI

2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament: Bracket, Schedule & Updates

Follow the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament with the full bracket, schedule, and live updates.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
The 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket is set, with championship dreams on the line across the country.
The 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket is set, with championship dreams on the line across the country. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The postseason has arrived for the 2026 NCAA Division I softball season, and Softball On SI is your home for schedules and updates regarding all 16 Regional sites.

Below is the bracket and links that will take you to the landing pages for each location.

The 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament bracket
The 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament bracket | NCAA

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama
Southeastern Louisiana
Belmont
USC Upstate

Austin Regional

2. Texas
Wisconsin
Baylor
Wagner

Norman Regional

3. Oklahoma
Kansas
Michigan
Binghamton

Lincoln Regional

4. Nebraska
Louisville
Grand Canyon
South Dakota

Fayetteville Regional

5. Arkansas
Washington
South Florida
Fordham

Gainesville Regional

6. Florida
Texas State
Georgia Tech
Florida A&M

Knoxville Regional

7. Tennessee
Virginia
Indiana
Northern Kentucky

Los Angeles Regional

8. UCLA
South Carolina
Cal State Fullerton
Cal Baptist

Tallahassee Regional

9. Florida State
UCF
Jax State
Stetson

Athens Regional

10. Georgia
Clemson
UNCG
Charleston

Lubbock Regional

11. Texas Tech
Ole Miss
Boston U
Marist

Durham Regional

12. Duke
Arizona
Marshall
Howard

Stillwater Regional

13. Oklahoma State
Stanford
Princeton
Eastern Illinois

Eugene Regional

14. Oregon
Mississippi State
Saint Mary's
Idaho State

College Station Regional

15. Texas A&M
Arizona State
McNeese
UConn

Baton Rouge Regional

16. LSU
Virgnia Tech
South Alabama
Akron

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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