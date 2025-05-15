Softball On SI

Bryan-College Station Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Bryan-College Station NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

The Texas A&M Aggies earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament.
The Texas A&M Aggies earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament. / TAMU Athletics

The Texas A&M Aggies earned the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history and will be hosting in front of a standing-room only crowd at Davis Diamond May 16-18.

Joining the Aggies in the Bryan-College Station regional are the Liberty Flames, the Marist Red Foxes, and the Saint Francis Red Flash.

* All game times are Central Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 12 p.m. Liberty vs. Marist (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Saint Francis (SECN)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 3 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College