Bryan-College Station Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Bryan-College Station NCAA Softball Regional.
The Texas A&M Aggies earned the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history and will be hosting in front of a standing-room only crowd at Davis Diamond May 16-18.
Joining the Aggies in the Bryan-College Station regional are the Liberty Flames, the Marist Red Foxes, and the Saint Francis Red Flash.
* All game times are Central Time.
Friday
Game 1 – 12 p.m. Liberty vs. Marist (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Saint Francis (SECN)
Saturday
Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 3 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
