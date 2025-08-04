Cal Softball Taps National Champion to Lead Program
The California Golden Bears have hired Steve Singleton as the ninth head coach of the softball program, Co-Directors of Athletics Jay Larson and Jenny Simon-O’Neill announced Monday.
Singleton, a Bay Area native, spent the last six seasons with the Texas Longhorns, winning a national title in 2025. He was hired as an assistant in 2019 before being named associate head coach in September 2022.
"I'm extremely excited to lead the Cal Bears softball program," Singleton said. "I am immensely thankful to Jay Larson, Jenny Simon O'Neill and (Associate Athletics Director) Gordon Bayne for their help through the process. I'm very grateful and thankful to Texas for the opportunity they have given me over the last six years. With all that said, I am extremely excited about what we can accomplish in Berkeley. I think with the new stadium, the investment and support of the department, in-state recruiting and the degree offered by Cal - mix all that with a great location - and it's primed to be a special place."
Singleton spent his entire life in baseball before joining the Longhorns.
The Oakland native played collegiately at San Diego for three years before entering the MLB draft in 2006. He spent six years in the Minnesota Twins organization before transitioning to coaching. He served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida Southwestern State College in 2015 and then in 2016, Singleton led the offensive development for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Twins.
From there, Singleton spent two seasons as a hitting coach for the Fort Myers Miracle (Single-A).
Singleton's hard work in Minor League Baseball earned him a spot on one of the United States coaching staff for the 2018 MLB All-Star Futures Game. He also spent time working with hitters, infielders and outfielders during the Minnesota Twins spring training in 2019.
"We are thrilled to welcome Steve back to the Bay Area and introduce him as the head coach of our softball program,” Larson and Simon-O’Neill said via a press release. “His proven track record of success, along with his passion, leadership and commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field, makes him the perfect fit to lead our team. We're confident that under Steve's leadership, along with our new stadium opening in 2027, our softball program is positioned to become one of the premier programs in the nation."
Singleton earned both a bachelor's degree in sports management in 2014 and then a master's degree in athletic administration in 2017 from Southern New Hampshire University.