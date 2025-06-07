Texas Softball: Social Media Reacts to Longhorns’ First National Championship
Texas Softball dominated in game three of the WCWS finals. A five-run fifth inning put them ahead for the entire game as they took down Texas Tech 10-4 for their first-ever WCWS championship.
Longhorn fans showed their excited across social media.
Former Texas standout and United States Olympian Cat Osterman shared her love for the Longhorns. She was also seen showing her emotions during an AUSL watch party.
Even celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey gave Texas Softball a shoutout. "Raise the trophy, light the Tower, now THAT’s how you win a natty!," McConaughey said.
This was the first title for the SEC in 10 years, and the commissioner of the conference, Greg Sankey, showed his support.
Former Texas Softball coach, Connie Clark expressed her excitement.
All in all, it was a very electrifying moment for all of Longhorn Nation. From the players and coaches to celebrities and former athletes, this is a moment that they will remember for a long time.
For the first time ever, the WCWS championship trophy will be brought back to Austin.