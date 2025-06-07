Softball On SI

Texas Softball: Social Media Reacts to Longhorns’ First National Championship

Sarah Person

Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns players hold up the trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 10-4 to win the National Championship in game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Texas Softball dominated in game three of the WCWS finals. A five-run fifth inning put them ahead for the entire game as they took down Texas Tech 10-4 for their first-ever WCWS championship.

Longhorn fans showed their excited across social media.

Former Texas standout and United States Olympian Cat Osterman shared her love for the Longhorns. She was also seen showing her emotions during an AUSL watch party.

Even celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey gave Texas Softball a shoutout. "Raise the trophy, light the Tower, now THAT’s how you win a natty!," McConaughey said.

This was the first title for the SEC in 10 years, and the commissioner of the conference, Greg Sankey, showed his support.

Former Texas Softball coach, Connie Clark expressed her excitement.

All in all, it was a very electrifying moment for all of Longhorn Nation. From the players and coaches to celebrities and former athletes, this is a moment that they will remember for a long time.

For the first time ever, the WCWS championship trophy will be brought back to Austin.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

