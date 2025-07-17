Clemson Softball Extends Head Coach John Rittman’s Contract Through 2031
The Clemson Tigers announced in a press release on Thursday that the university approved a contract extension for softball head coach John Rittman.
Ritmman, who just completed his sixth season with the Tigers, is now signed through the 2031 season.
According to Clemson's Board of Trustees compensation committee, Rittman will receive $2.01 million in salary. The new deal will pay him $315,000 in 2025-26, $325,000 in 2026-27, $335,000 in 2027-28, $340,000 in 2028-29, $345,000 in 2029-30, and $350,000 in 2030-31.
The program had its best season under his direction in 2025, claiming its first ACC tournament championship and winning its first Super Regional game against Texas. Finishing with a 48-14 record, the Tigers surpassed 300 games as a program with a win at home against Boston College in April.
Clemson earned its third national seed in four years and went on to make its third Super Regional appearance in program history. The program set 12 offensive records, and Rittman led ace Reese Basinger to be named the first ACC Pitcher of the Year by a Tiger and Macey Cintron to be named the second ACC Freshman of the Year.
Four Tigers were named to the All-ACC First Team, two to the third team, and two to the All-Freshman team. The Tigers also set program records with four players taking All-ACC Tournament selections, including freshman Taylor Pipkins with MVP honors, and eight players earning NFCA All-Region accolades.
The longtime head coach and member of the USA Softball Women’s National Team coaching pool was appointed head coach of Clemson in November 2017. Prior to coming to South Carolina, he served as the associate head coach at the University of Kansas from 2015-17 and returned to the U.S. staff in 2023, where he served as the head coach for the Japan All-Star Series.