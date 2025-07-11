College Softball Coaches Help Lead USA to Super Round at 2025 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup
The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men’s Softball World Cup is in full swing, and several women's college softball coaches helped Team USA advance with a four-inning 11-1 win against the Dominican Republic in the Opening Round.
Jonathan Lynch, an assistant coach at Elon University, Brad Kilpatrick, an assistant coach at Washington, Zac Shaw an assistant coach at Mississippi State all highlight the Eagles’ impressive roster, while Roman Foore, an associate head coach at Bethel University, leads the way as an assistant coach of the Men's National Team.
In the defeat against the Dominican Republic, Lynch went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run to walk off the matchup. Additionally, Shaw, who was captain of the national team for the 2024 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup, went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
The U.S. became the first qualified team for the Super Round, closing Group B with a 2-1 record. They defeated Australia 10-0 in game one and fell to Japan 5-4 in game two, but the 10-run explosion in the bottom of the fourth against the Dominican Republic sealed the deal for the Eagles to move on.
The U.S. and Japan both finished Group B tied with a 2-1 win-loss record, but Japan secured first place due to the previous win over the U.S.
As bronze medallists in the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. will now move on to the Super Round and face New Zealand and Venezuela first in an attempt to keep moving toward the gold medal. The Men’s National Team has won five gold medals at the World Cup, but the last came in 1988.
With their success so far, a sixth World Cup is possible for the U.S. as they continue fighting in Prince Albert, Canada. The championship game and bronze medal game will be played on July 13.