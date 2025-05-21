Columbia Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
The 2025 NCAA Softball Columbia Super Regional features a compelling matchup between No. 9 seed UCLA and No. 8 seed South Carolina.
The best-of-three series begins Friday, May 23, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at the same time. If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will be played on Sunday, May 25, with the time to be announced.
UCLA enters the Super Regional with a 49–9 record, showcasing a potent offense and solid pitching staff under the leadership of head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. The Bruins are aiming to return to the Women’s College World Series after a strong postseason run.
South Carolina, hosting the Super Regional at Carolina Stadium at Beckham Field, has had a remarkable season, earning the No. 8 national seed. The Gamecocks are looking to capitalize on their home-field advantage and continue their journey toward Oklahoma City.
This Super Regional promises an exciting showdown between two top-tier programs, each vying for a coveted spot in the Women’s College World Series. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.