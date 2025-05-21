Softball On SI

Columbia Super Regional: Schedule & Updates

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

UCLA Bruins starting pitcher/relief pitcher Kaitlyn Terry (55) celebrates after an out Friday, May 9, 2025, during the Big Ten softball tournament game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
UCLA Bruins starting pitcher/relief pitcher Kaitlyn Terry (55) celebrates after an out Friday, May 9, 2025, during the Big Ten softball tournament game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NCAA Softball Columbia Super Regional features a compelling matchup between No. 9 seed UCLA and No. 8 seed South Carolina.

The best-of-three series begins Friday, May 23, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at the same time. If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will be played on Sunday, May 25, with the time to be announced.

UCLA enters the Super Regional with a 49–9 record, showcasing a potent offense and solid pitching staff under the leadership of head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. The Bruins are aiming to return to the Women’s College World Series after a strong postseason run. 

South Carolina, hosting the Super Regional at Carolina Stadium at Beckham Field, has had a remarkable season, earning the No. 8 national seed. The Gamecocks are looking to capitalize on their home-field advantage and continue their journey toward Oklahoma City. 

This Super Regional promises an exciting showdown between two top-tier programs, each vying for a coveted spot in the Women’s College World Series. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29. 

Game 1: 1 p.m. ET Friday, May 23

Game 2: 1 p.m. ET Saturday, May 24th

Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday, May 25

Published |Modified
Katie Burkhart-Gooch
KATIE BURKHART-GOOCH

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

Home/College