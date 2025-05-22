16 Names Every Softball Fan Should Know Before Super Regionals Begin
The 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals begin Thursday, and there are several names to keep an eye on.
Players like Bri Ellis, Jordy Bahl, NiJaree Canady, and Karlyn Pickens have been dominating the headlines, but there are plenty of others who have played key roles in their teams' journey to Super Regionals.
Here are 16 names (one from every team) that every softball fan needs to know.
Oklahoma
Starting in Norman with the four-time defending WCWS Champions-Oklahoma. They have been led by ace Sam Landry in the circle. Landry has pitched 160.2 innings this season. She has struck out 165 batters compared to just 49 walks. The Softball America First-Team All-American is 22-4 on the season, and opponents are batting .199 against her.
Alabama
Taking on Landry and the Sooners is Alabama. Another perennial powerhouse in college softball will look to get the Crimson Tide back to the WCWS for the fourth consecutive year. Audrey Vandagriff is first on the team in many statistical categories. She is batting .406 on the season with 51 runs on 69 hits. Vandagriff also poses as a huge threat on the bases; she has stolen in 50 of her 58 attempts.
Florida
In the Gainesville Super Regional- hosted by Florida, Taylor Shumaker is making a name for herself. She was named Freshman of the Year by Softball America. Shumaker's numbers speak for themselves. She has a .387 batting average with a team-leading 70 runs on 74 hits. Shumaker has also added 83 RBI to go along with an .817 slugging percentage. She is just three RBIs from breaking the Florida all-time program record for RBIs in a season.
Georgia
The Gators' opponent is Georgia. They come in after upsetting Duke and will look for more underdog magic when they face Florida. Sarah Gordon has been a huge part in the Bulldogs' success. She is batting .345 with 38 runs on 59 hits. Gordon has team best 48 RBIs and is second in home runs with nine.
Arkansas
Arkansas plays host to Ole Miss in the Fayetteville Super Regional. For the Razorbacks, look for Ella McDowell to make some noise. McDowell has had a breakout freshman year, batting .360 with 62 hits, seven home runs, 10 doubles, 52 RBIs, and a 4.26 on-base percentage.
Ole Miss
For the Rebels, they come into Fayettleville after taking down Arizona in Tucson to advance to the Supers for the first time since 2019. Aliyah Binford hit two home runs in the upset win. Binford has been a force throughout the season. Starting in all 57 games, she has 33 runs on 62 hits with 54 RBIs. Binford has 11 home runs to go along with 114 total bases.
The two-way player has also made an impact in the circle. She is 10-3 on the year with 25 appearances. Binford has pitched 104 innings giving up 63 runs on 115 hits on just 46 walks.
Florida State
The Tallahassee Super Regional is highlighted by Florida State's Isa Torres. Torres is a Softball America First-Team All-American and was a top-10 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year. She leads FSU in batting average (.448), runs (70), hits (95), and doubles (13). Torres has 45 RBIs and nine home runs to her name as well.
Texas Tech
The Seminoles will face Texas Tech, which is making its first-ever appearance in Supers. The Red Raiders are led by Mihyia Davis. Davis is batting .387 on the year with 61 runs on a team-best 82 hits. She adds a .561 slugging percentage and played a key role in the Red Raiders' regional final win, going 3-for-4.
Texas
In Austin, the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers square off. Reese Atwood has excelled for the Longhorns all year. She is first in the nation in RBIs at 84. Atwood adds 70 runs on 56 hits to go along with a team-best 20 home runs. She looks to become just the fourth player in NCAA Division I softball history to have multiple seasons with more than 90 RBIs.
Clemson
Maddie Moore hopes to lead the Tigers to their first-ever WCWS. Moore leads the team with 16 home runs on the season. She has 57 runs on 75 hits and a team-best 66 RBIs, which is a single-season record for Clemson. Moore's speed is also a big part of her game, having 51 across her career (the most in school history.)
Tennessee
The Knoxville Super Regional features two of the best pitchers in the country in Nebraska's Bahl and Tennessee's Pickins. However, the pitching isn't the only thing to keep an eye on. These two teams also have some outstanding names getting it done at the plate.
Taylor Pannell is a Softball America First-Team All American. She has led Tennessee's offense hitting .399 with 65 hits, 51 runs, 11 doubles, and 15 home runs. The two-time al SEC selection also adds a.502 on-base percentage a .767 slugging percentage, 33 walks and nine stolen bases.
Nebraska
For the Huskers, Ava Kuszak has made a huge impact this season. She is one of six transfers making a name for herself at Nebraska. Kuszak is second on the team in batting average (.429), runs (59), hits (69), and home runs (21). She also adds a .913 slugging percentage to go along with a .522 on-base percentage. Kuszak and the Huskers look for their first WCWS appearances since 2013.
South Carolina
South Carolina is hosting its first-ever Super Regional. Arianna Rodi has played a huge role in the Gamecocks' success. Rodi has started 55 games this year and is batting .336 with 38 runs on 49 hits. Her 17 home runs are a single-season record for South Carolina. Rodi is also first on the team in RBIs at 53.
UCLA
The Gamecocks face one of the elite programs in college softball- UCLA. The Bruins have 33 WCWS appearances and 13 titles. Jordan Woolery hopes to lead UCLA to its first title since 2019. The First-Team Softball America All-American and USA Softball top-10 Player of the year finalist has blasted 22 home runs and added 82 RBI. Woolery has a .513 one-base percentage to go along with 55 runs on 77 hits.
Oregon
The final Super Regional matchup in Eugne features Oregon and Liberty. The Ducks are led by pitcher Lyndsey Grein. Grein was recently named Softball America's most improved player of the year. She currently has a 28-2 overall record with a.215 ERA. Grein has pitched 163 innings and allowed 60 runs on 107 hits. She has struck out 212 batters and only allowed 63 walks.
Liberty
Liberty is the Cinderella story of the 2025 NCAA Softball tournament. The Flames knocked off No.1 Texas A&M.. This was the first time a No.1 Seed has failed to advance out of the regionals.
Liberty's historic run couldn't have happened without Rachel Roupe. She performed lights out in regionals, with nine RBIs and three home runs. Roupe has a team-leading 23 home runs on the season and 73 RBIs. She also gets it done defensively as she has a .937 fielding percentage and 72 putouts on the season.
There you have it: 16 names to watch out for in the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals. Action kicks off Thursday night. Be sure to follow along with Softball On SI for all the coverage.