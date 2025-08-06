Daughter of National Champion Joins Houston Softball as Assistant Coach
Texas head coach Mike White isn’t the only softball legend in his family.
His daughter, Nyree White, who played at Stanford from 2012 to 2014 and spent time with both the U.S. Women’s National Team and New Zealand’s National Team, is now taking on a coaching role of her own.
University of Houston softball head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker announced the addition of White as an assistant coach on Tuesday, becoming Schoonmaker’s third coaching addition since becoming head coach in June.
"We are thrilled to welcome Nyree to Houston," Schoonmaker said in the press release. "Nyree has an extensive and proven background in player and pitching development and we are excited to see her get to work with our bullpen. Her experience both collegiately and internationally as a player will serve our student-athletes well and we look forward to seeing our battery thrive under her direction. Nyree has deep ties to Texas, knows the region well and will be a valuable addition to our coaching staff."
Collegiate Career Highlights:
- Tossed 160.2 innings over 57 appearances
- All-Pac 12 Freshman Team honoree in 2012, spinning a 3.88 ERA in 33 appearances, including 16 starts.
- Finished collegiate career with an 11-7 record, tallying a 3.53 ERA with 102 strikeouts and three shutouts.
From 2010 to 2011, White played for the USA Softball Junior Women's National Team, helping the team win gold at the 2011 World Championships and the 2010 Pan American Games. She also played for the 2017 and 2018 New Zealand Women's National Teams, representing them in both international tours and the 2018 WBSC World Championships.
"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Houston Softball staff and to help elevate the program to the next level," White said in the press release. "I'd like to thank Coach Schoonmaker for the opportunity, and I can't wait to get in the bullpen with the pitchers to get to work."
White spends the bulk of her time as the founder and owner of Brickwall Softball, a company that helps coach the mental and physical skill sets that student athletes need to succeed. She has coached several collegiate standouts along the way, like Emiley Kennedy, Addisen Fisher, and Ava Brown.
White frequently hosts in-person camps and creates online courses for developing pitchers to grow. Her instruction includes anything from pitch-specific drills, offseason mechanics plans, video analysis, and virtual pitching lessons.
White even recently paired up with her dad and the Longhorns for a small group clinic.
With White's pitching expertise, she’ll now have the opportunity to boost the Cougars’ program. Coming off a 22-25 2025 season, the roster welcomes one new pitcher, London Park, and an infielder, Kylei Griffin, through the transfer portal.