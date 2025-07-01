Delaware Softball Officially Joins Conference USA
The University of Delaware announced on Tuesday morning that 14 of its varsity sports teams will be joining Conference USA (C-USA), including softball.
According to the school’s press release, this move was made after an 18-month wait to bring more attention to the Delaware brand nationwide, spanning from the Northeast to Florida and as far west as New Mexico.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens, who were previously in the Coastal Athletic Association, will bring much success to C-USA as they are coming off a 38-16 record in 2025.
Although a 2026 softball schedule has not been released yet, the team will now face opponents such as Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Florida International, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, Sam Houston State, and Texas-El Paso.