DJ Gasso and Tulsa Softball Reload Ahead of the 2027 Season

Since being named head softball coach at the University of Tulsa in June, DJ Gasso has wasted no time rebuilding the program. Gasso has added a talented transfer class complete with Power 4 experience, mid-major standouts, and a junior college all-American. So far, the Golden Hurricanes transfer class is composed of Lexie Warnike, Adisyn Caryl, Chesney Davis, Shylien Brister, Delaney Aumua, Isabella Hardeman, Jaley James, and Kasen Griggs.

In the past three seasons at Baylor, right-handed pitcher Lexie Warnike threw over 143 innings for the Bears. Through the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the two-way athlete maintained an ERA under 4.00 and saw action in 13 at-bats. During the 2026 season, Warnike was credited with the win against number two ranked Texas Tech

Infielder, Adisyn Caryl left her mark on the Fighting Illini in her time at the University of Illinois. The three-year starter totaled over 150 hits, 82 RBIs, and 41 walks during her time in Champaign, in addition to being named an All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection. After being named team captain in her sophomore season, Caryl had 14 multi-hit games. During the 2026 season, she started all 54 games and led the Illini in doubles and runs scored.

Despite seeing limited action, Chesney Davis, a right-handed pitcher, made an impact for the Texas State Bobcats. In her one season with the Bobcats, Davis pitched in just over 11 innings and maintained a 3.71 ERA. Davis also earned a .286 batting average in her appearances as a pinch hitter. The Montgomery, Texas native was named Team MVP and District First Team in her time at Lake Worth High School.

Shylien Brister spent the past two seasons with the Texas Longhorns, where she appeared in 28 games and made 9 starts. The infielder from Houston, Texas, tallied 8 hits, 5 RBIs, and maintained a .250 batting average in conference play. During her career at Clear Brook High School, Brister was a three-time First Team All-District selection and Newcomer of the Year.

An infielder from Livermore, California, Delaney Aumua spent one season with the Auburn Tigers. Primarily used as a designated player, Aumua totaled 16 hits and drove in 15 runs. In addition, Aumua blasted 4 home runs and walked 8 times through her time with the Tigers. At Granada High School, Aumua was a three-time All-State selection and named the East Bay Athletic League Offensive Player of the Year.

isabella Hardeman was a standout in her time at Murray State College. In two seasons with the Aggies, the right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma City, racked up 425 strikeouts and posted an impressive .70 ERA with opponents batting just .139 against her. Hardeman earned numerous accolades throughout her junior college career, including being selected twice as an NFCA All-American and being named an NJCAA All-American.

Jaley James is a sophomore catcher from Grandview, Texas. She did not see action in her season with the Missouri Tigers, but was a Three-time All-State and All-District selection in addition to a 2025 state champion at Grandview High School.

In her two seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks, infielder Karsen Griggs appeared in 30 games. The Shawnee, Oklahoma native was a 2023 Fastpitch State Champion in high school and was ranked among the top 100 players by Extra Innings Softball in her graduating class.

Notably, the coaching change for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes did cause some shake-ups in the world of recruiting. They return just 8 players from last year's roster, yet sources informed Softball on SI that at least three travel ball commits decommitted following the announcement of DJ Gasso. Despite this, Gasso is filling key gaps with transfer portal additions and the Golden Hurricanes could be highly competitive in his inaugural campaign.