Dot Richardson Shares Early Thoughts on Liberty Softball’s Upcoming Season

Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and 13-year Liberty softball head coach, Dot Richardson, enthusiastically unpacked what lies ahead for the Flames this upcoming campaign in a video she posted to X, on Monday.

The two-minute clip also teased a new episode of The Dot Richardson Show podcast, set to launch next Wednesday.

Let's talk about the upcoming Liberty Flames Softball season!

And look for a brand new podcast episode coming on Wednesday!#thedotrichardsonshow#lusoftball#GoFlames#GoGod pic.twitter.com/UU0b4wLr3E — Dot Richardson (@CoachDot_LU) January 26, 2026

Liberty, which went 50-15 overall last year and 20-3 in Conference USA (CUSA), is fresh off a historic postseason run when the team defeated the No. 1 ranked Texas A&M Aggies to advance to the program's first-ever Super Regional.

The Flames enter 2026, ranked No. 21 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll. From the jump, Liberty is slated to face several of the country's best as part of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., with the likes of Softball America's No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Oregon, and No. 9 Clemson.

“For the season, it is one of the toughest schedules that I’ve ever put together. And that’s saying a lot you guys," Richardson said in the video, "but I'm really excited about it.”

Later on, the Flames also have meetings with several other Power 4 schools such as Florida State, Alabama, Duke, and Virginia Tech.

“We have a great opportunity with the strength of our schedule to even move farther up and improve where we need to be and where we want to be," Richardson continued.

we are SO back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qm6nV7HLC6 — Liberty Softball (@LibertySB) January 14, 2026

New to CUSA just three years ago, the small private school located in Lynchburg, Va., wasted no time in making a statement against its league counterparts. Liberty captured both the regular season and conference tournament titles in 2024 and 2025, earning the respect of CUSA head coaches and thus touted as 2026 CUSA Preseason Poll favorites.

"Those that have graduated have really left their mark on the players that are succeeding them. It’s going to be fun to see the combination of experience, youth, energy, speed and power, offensively," Richardson said in the video.

"Defensively we are getting stronger every day. In the pitching circle, it’s the most depth we’ve ever had.”

Liberty will be led by four returners named as CUSA preseason players to watch, Savanah Whatley, Savannah Jessee, Kaylan Yoder, and Paige Doerr, along with five newcomers including freshman Caitlyn Nesbitt and transfers Camden Anders, Ella Fox, Gabby Mike, and Savannah Nash.

“Keep your eyes on Liberty Softball. You’re going to have a blast watching us," Richardson concluded with.

