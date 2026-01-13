Softball America Announces Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Softball America revealed its preseason Top 25 rankings on Tuesday morning, and several schools that made noise in the 2025 postseason top the list.

Texas Tech Texas Oklahoma Tennessee Oregon Florida State Arkansas UCLA Clemson Florida

Texas Tech Tops the Chart

After landing as runner-up in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), the Red Raiders shocked the nation when they pulled some of the biggest names out of the transfer portal this offseason. They’ve assembled a talent-filled roster around ace NiJaree Canady, who heads into her senior year, and they’re not backing down. Mia Williams, Taylor Pannell, and Kaitlyn Terry all played in the WCWS last season, while Burns and Quiroga played in the NCAA Regionals. Beyond their postseason experience, the newcomers add significant power to Gerry Glasco's lineup, as the seven athletes combined to hit 105 home runs last season.

National Champions Fall to No.2

Though the Longhorns are coming off their first national title in program history, can they repeat? Texas returns nearly its entire stunning lineup from the winning season, aside from star third baseman Mia Scott and first baseman Joley Mitchell, but Mike White’s picks in the transfer portal add even more depth to the roster. Kaiah Altmeyer (Arizona), Brenlee Gonzales (Texas Tech), Taylor Anderson (OSU), and Sophia Bordi (Oklahoma) will all be strong additions to help the team make even more history.

Sooners Look to Fix Dynasty

A shocking elimination loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals sparked significant discussion, with many wondering if Patty Gasso and the four-time defending national champions were finally out of the way. Sure, she had to replace nearly all of 2024’s roster due to graduating seniors, but just taking a peek at the incoming 2026 roster will have anyone thinking differently about the idea of this dynasty being over.

With only three seniors leaving after 2025, the incoming freshman class is loaded, and youngins like Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas are just heating up.

Vols Hungry For More

Tennessee was inches away from making it to the finals of the WCWS, but Texas battled through to take the 2-0 win. Ace Karlyn Pickens is back for her senior season after putting up an impressive 1.17 ERA and 306 strikeouts, while a powerful freshman class is expected to make the offense deeper. Will this be the year the Vols grab their first national title in program history?

Ducks Want Another WCWS Appearance

Oregon finally made it back to the WCWS for the first time under head coach Melyssa Lombardi. They return massive talent and were able to replace the production of graduating seniors Paige Sinicki, Kai, and Kedre Luschar with some of the best players in the portal. Addison Amaral, Elon Butler, and Amari Harper join the squad to make the Ducks’ 54-10 2025 season replicated in 2026.

For the full Top 25, visit Softball America.

