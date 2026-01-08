Duke Softball Star Sends Warning to Pitchers Facing Jess Oakland

After sitting out the 2025 season due to winter transfer rules, the former Big Ten Player of the Year and impact slugger Jess Oakland is ready to officially be a Blue Devil.

Duke head coach Melissa Young confirmed that sitting out a full year hasn’t phased Oakland, and she’s not worried about the lineup as the 2026 season inches closer.

“She hasn’t skipped a beat,” Young told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “The thing that has impressed me the most about Jess Oakland was last spring, when she made such an impact on our team in the dugout. Her presence, her conversation, how she supported her teammates. She was a key contributor last season when she wasn’t on the field. I’ve been excited to see her back on the field in competition mode because she demonstrates what it’s like to practice hard. This fall has been about not changing anything you were doing in the spring. She has developed defensively and as a hitter in her plate coverage. There’s a lot of expectation, but she has to remember the game doesn’t know, and it’s not all on her. If she remembers that, she’ll have a great year.”

Oakland's teammate Cassidy Curd also sent a warning to opposing pitchers who might face the Blue Devil slugger this season.

"Can confirm," Curd wrote on X. "I’ve given up 3,000 homeruns in live. Good luck and godspeed, everyone."

While it might not be easy to jump into a lineup after missing live-action pitching for a year, the ex-Minnesota Gopher had one massive 2024 season that her bat won’t forget. Her .452 batting average, 19 doubles, and 20 home runs landed her NFCA Second Team All-American honors.

Not to mention Oakland also became Minnesota’s single-season runs leader (68), tied for first in home runs in a single season (20), ranked fifth in doubles in a single season (19), finished fourth in walks in a single season (44), and ranked within in the top 10 in the NCAA in categories like average, doubles, homers, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases.

In her debut collegiate season, Oakland quickly made her presence known after being named to the NFCA Great Lakes All-Region Second Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and All-Big Ten Freshman Team. She earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors twice and was one of just five Gophers to start all 57 games. She launched 14 home runs on the year, which tied for first on the team and ranked fourth in the Big Ten.

Though the Blue Devils will certainly miss Ana Gold’s impact at the plate in 2026, it’s now Oakland’s time to jump into the spotlight. Gold led Duke to the Durham Regional, and now, with four transfers and six freshmen joining, Oakland has the opportunity to shine as a leader.

