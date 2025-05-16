Durham Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Softball On SI

Duke's Cassidy Curd (19) pitches during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
Duke's Cassidy Curd (19) pitches during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 14th-seeded Duke Blue Devils earned hosting rights for the fourth time in program history and welcome the Georgia Bulldogs, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and the Howard Bison to Duke Softball Stadium May 16-18.

* Games times are Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday

Game 1 – 12 p.m. Duke vs. Howard (ACC Network)

Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 4 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6:30 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

