Durham Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Durham NCAA Softball Regional.
The 14th-seeded Duke Blue Devils earned hosting rights for the fourth time in program history and welcome the Georgia Bulldogs, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and the Howard Bison to Duke Softball Stadium May 16-18.
* Games times are Eastern Time and subject to change.
Friday
Game 1 – 12 p.m. Duke vs. Howard (ACC Network)
Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
Saturday
Game 3 – 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 4 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 6:30 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
