Florida Softball Adds Two Former Players to Coaching Staff

Following graduation in December, two former Florida Gator softball standouts, Kendra Falby and Kara Hammock, are staying in Gainesville this spring.

Head coach Tim Walton is keeping the recent alumni on his roster, although this year serving different roles as student assistant coaches.

Last season, Falby and Hammock helped lead Florida through the Regional untouched on home turf, then eliminated the Georgia Bulldogs in the Super Regional, a best-of-three series, to advance to the Women’s College World Series. It was the Gators’ 13th appearance on the biggest stage in college softball.

Falby boasts a decorated career in the Blue and Orange, highlighted by a pair of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in center field, and was named a 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-American. She was also a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist in her senior campaign.

Falby began etching her name into the Florida softball record books from the moment she set foot on campus in 2022. In four years, she established herself as one of the program’s all-time leaders, tying the school record in runs scored (259) and ranking second in hits (337) and stolen bases (118). She is set to coach first base once games begin and will also work with the hitters and outfielders.

Hammock, who transferred to Florida from the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) as a senior, pitched 64.0 innings in 25 appearances and 11 starts in 2025. The 6-foot-2 right-handed hurler tallied a record of 9-2 with 42 strikeouts. She was a three-time All-Coastal Athletic Association honoree for the Seahawks before becoming a Gator.

As expected, Hammock will assist with the seven pitchers Florida has on staff – one left-handed and six right-handed – and throw live batting practice to help prepare Florida’s offense.

In addition to coaching, Falby and Hammock are expanding their field of studies, both specializing in the sports industry. Falby is completing a sport management certification while Hammock is pursuing a master’s degree in sport management.

The rest of the Florida coaching staff includes head coach Tim Walton (21st year), assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Aric Thomas, and assistant coaches Francesa Enea and Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro.

Florida will play in the USF Rawlings Invitational in Tampa, Fla., from Feb. 6-8, to open the 2026 campaign. The Gators' first match-up is against Illinois State, followed by Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Kansas, and South Florida.

