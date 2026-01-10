Top 5 College Softball Teams With the Most National Championships

While the 2025 college softball season saw history as the Texas Longhorns won their first-ever title and the Oklahoma Sooners ended their run of four straight championships, there are a few programs that will be etched at the top of the record books for the time being.

Before the DI softball season begins on Feb. 5, take a look at these six schools that have the most championships. Will one of these powerhouses be taking the crown at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in Oklahoma City in June?

UCLA Bruins- 12 (2019, 2010, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1985, 1984, 1982)

The Bruins come in second across all sports with 125 national championships, but they have really left their mark on the diamond. UCLA won the inaugural softball championship in 1982 against Fresno State and powered on to be the most feared in the game. Consecutive titles have come three times, including a three-peat from 1988 to 1990.

Kelly Inouye-Perez led the Bruins to two titles as a head coach (2010 and 2019) and three as a player (1989, 1990, 1992), which makes her the only person to win an NCAA softball championship as both a player and a coach.

The most recent title in 2019 ended a nine-year drought and did it in dramatic fashion. In a sweep of Oklahoma led by Rachel Garcia in the circle, a walk-off single by Kinsley Washington prevented a decisive Game 3.

UCLA Softball 2019 | UCLA Newsroom

Arizona Wildcats-8 (2007, 2006, 2001, 1997, 1996, 1994, 1993, 199)

Mike Candrea spent nearly four decades at the helm of Arizona Softball and completely revamped the program and the game of softball throughout the 90s and early 2000s. His career featured eight national championships, more than any coach in NCAA Softball history, and 23 WCWS appearances.

The Wildcats’ last WCWS title in 2007 was highlighted by ace Taryne Mowatt, who threw 1,037 pitches across the tournament. She started all eight games, striking out a remarkable 76 batters across 60 innings.

Arizona Softball 2007 | Arizona Athletics

Oklahoma Sooners-8 (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2000)

Patty Gasso and the Sooners kicked off 2000 with the program’s first national title. They gained extreme momentum after finishing as runner-up to Alabama in 2012, winning seven of the next 11 titles. Gasso has reached the Women’s College World Series 18 times during her tenure and has advanced to the postseason in each one of her 31 seasons.

The most notable run came from 2021 to 2024, when the Sooners became the only program in NCAA history to win four straight national titles and are one of just three programs to win more than two national titles.

2023’s season was marked by even more history, as the team finished 61-1, breaking the NCAA record for consecutive wins.

OU Softball 2023 | ESPN

Florida Gators- 2 (2015, 2014)

Led by Tim Walton, the Gators secured back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2025, becoming the third program and first SEC team to do so. With 13 WCWS, Florida has landed runner-up three times in 2009, 2011, and 2017.

2015’s historic title was capped off by ace Lauren Haegar, who took down Michigan 4-1 in the decisive Game 3.

Florida Softball 2014 | Florida Athletics

Arizona State- 2 (2011, 2008)

The Sun Devils only two WCWS appearances came with national titles. Led by Clint Myers, Arizona State collected 126 wins during those championship seasons. 2008 was marked by an astonishing 66-5 record.

ASU Softball 2011 | ASU Athletics

Recommended Links