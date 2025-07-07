Florida State Softball Coaches Lead Team Canada to Gold in Pan American Games
Several Florida State softball members including former utility player and current graduate assistant Zoe Hicks, assistant coach Kaleigh Rafter, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Bailey Victoria came home with gold after assisting Team Canada at the Pan American Games.
With Rafter as head coach of Team Canada and Victoria as a team leader, they both led their squad in the gold medal game against Puerto Rico to a stellar 6-0 performance. The win secured a spot in the World Cup Group Stage in Chengdu, China, from August 13 to 17.
Though Hicks only had one at-bat during the championship game, she had been instrumental in helping Team Canada get to this point. As a member of both the Canadian women’s softball and baseball national teams, she has earned bronze medals at the 2023 Pan American Games, the 2024 WBSC Softball World Cup, and the 2024 WBSC Baseball World Cup.