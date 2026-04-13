Florida State Softball's Historic Run Ends with Sweep by Stanford

The last time the Florida State (FSU) Seminoles lost all three games of an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) series was the 2011 season.

The consecutive beatdown was completed by North Carolina on the Chapel Hill campus from March 26-27, 2011, with game scores of 0-1, 2-3, and 0-4. Seminoles' Head Coach Lonni Alameda was in just her third season at the helm.

FSU had not been swept in ACC play since March 2011 vs UNC.



That was Lonni Alamedas 3rd season as the head coach of FSU, this is currently her 18th season. Legendary run for the legend. — Brittany McKinney (@bmac_22) April 13, 2026

Coincidentally, 2011 was also the year Florida State won its 11th ACC title, defeating none other than North Carolina in the championship game, 4-1. That same year, Arizona State won the 2011 Women's College World Series with Dallas Escobedo in the circle.

On Sunday, the No. 21 Stanford Cardinal, a new ACC member since 2024, ran the table this time, snapping then-ranked No. 6 FSU's long-lasting 15-year streak.

Stanford completed the sweep despite battling inclement weather in the South Bay, multiple lead changes per game, and early inning deficits. All were highlighted by a pair of walk-off victories, which came in game one supplied by Addyson Sheppard's grand slam and the series finale by way of Jade Berry's base knock.

The scores of each contest were as follows: 9-8, 7-2, and 6-5 (8 inn.).

Florida State played decently; the Cardinal just played better. Ranked first in the ACC in fielding percentage (.983), FSU committed just one error on the weekend. They were outscored 22-15 and outhit 28-25.

Stanford drew 21 walks over the course of the three days and consistently delivered in clutch situations with runners on base, tallying 22 RBIs collectively.

What makes the Cardinal even more effective is the depth throughout their entire lineup. One through nine can produce. Six different players executed multi-hit games in the series, including Kyra Chan, Emily Jones, Taryn Kern, River Mahler, Joie Economides, and Jade Berry.

The series gave Stanford its first grand slam and first extra-inning triumph of the season. To make the weekend even sweeter for the Cardinal, senior infielder Kern earned AUSL's eighth Golden Ticket after her game one, late-inning heroics. In the two-spot all series, Kern batted .333 with two home runs, four RBIs, four runs scored, and four walks.

With the commanding sweep, Stanford improves to 12-6 in conference play and 26-12 overall. It was Florida State's first three league losses of the 2026 campaign. The Seminoles are now 36-7 overall and 12-3 in the ACC, good for second in the standings behind Duke.