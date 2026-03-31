AUSL Golden Ticket Tracker: College Softball Stars Punch Their Ticket to the Pros
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) has begun handing out its renowned Golden Tickets to some of the best collegiate seniors in the game.
This magical slip of paper represents a guaranteed selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft, set to take place on Monday, May 4.
The purpose of the Golden Tickets is to provide visibility of the growth of softball and celebrate the amazing careers of the student-athletes. Notable faces, including legends of the game, ambassadors, the Commissioner Kim Ng herself, and others with significant ties to the university or individuals, award the honors.
Teammates, coaches, families, and fans are often in attendance to witness the history.
NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech Red Raiders, RHP/UTL
As expected, Texas Tech two-way star NiJaree Canady was granted the first AUSL Golden Ticket in 2026.
Since becoming the first million-dollar collegiate softball player, the right-handed hurler has not only changed the game of softball but women's sports as a whole.
Canady's career accolades seem to be never-ending, highlighted by the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and Women's College World Series (WCWS) runner-up in 2025. In her senior campaign, Canady has boasted an ERA of 1.35, good for top-15 in the nation, with 116 strikeouts and 13 wins.
Reese Atwood, Texas Longhorns, C
Last year's Johnny Bench Award winner and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Catcher of the Year, Reese Atwood, earned the second AUSL Golden Ticket.
Atwood has been the Texas Longhorns' glue for her entire time in Austin, leading the program to its first-ever WCWS title last season. Her play speaks for itself in the box and behind the dish, as she will be prevalent in the Texas record books for many years to come.
Atwood is hitting .393 with 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, 17 walks, and 33 runs scored as her extraordinary chapter in the burnt orange slowly comes to a close.
Leighann Goode, Texas Longhorns, INF
Leighann Goode captured the third AUSL Golden Ticket just after witnessing Atwood's golden moment.
Goode came out of the gates hot as a rookie in Austin, being named an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 Finalist. She has been a consistent threat in the Texas lineup since, filling whatever position she is called on, eventually securing a full-time residency at second base in her senior year.
The infielder holds the second-best batting average on the team at .442 with seven doubles, five home runs, 23 home runs, and 35 runs scored.
Sydney Stewart, Arizona Wildcats, C/UTL
Arizona great Jennie Finch gifted this year's fourth AUSL Golden ticket to Wildcat catcher and utility player Sydney Stewart.
The senior's slash line sits at .422/.559/1.012 with a team-best 13 home runs, 33 runs scored, and 56 RBIs. She is responsible for nearly 20 percent of Arizona's RBIs this season.
Stewart has played in all but one game since her time in Tucson, having transferred from the University of Washington after her sophomore season. She was named an NFCA All-American in 2025 and is surely making a dent in the Big 12 with her team's 9-3 record in conference play so far.
Given the way the 2026 season has played out so far, the 2026 AUSL Draft Class will be nothing short of a stacked lineup. For more information on the AUSL College Draft Rules, click here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew