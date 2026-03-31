AUSL Golden Ticket Tracker: College Softball Stars Punch Their Ticket to the Pros

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) has begun handing out its renowned Golden Tickets to some of the best collegiate seniors in the game.

This magical slip of paper represents a guaranteed selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft, set to take place on Monday, May 4.

The purpose of the Golden Tickets is to provide visibility of the growth of softball and celebrate the amazing careers of the student-athletes. Notable faces, including legends of the game, ambassadors, the Commissioner Kim Ng herself, and others with significant ties to the university or individuals, award the honors.

Teammates, coaches, families, and fans are often in attendance to witness the history.

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech Red Raiders, RHP/UTL

As expected, Texas Tech two-way star NiJaree Canady was granted the first AUSL Golden Ticket in 2026.

Since becoming the first million-dollar collegiate softball player, the right-handed hurler has not only changed the game of softball but women's sports as a whole.

Canady's career accolades seem to be never-ending, highlighted by the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and Women's College World Series (WCWS) runner-up in 2025. In her senior campaign, Canady has boasted an ERA of 1.35, good for top-15 in the nation, with 116 strikeouts and 13 wins.

Inspiring moment for an extraordinary athlete



Congrats @CanadyNijaree pic.twitter.com/P9il18fMps — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) March 29, 2026

Reese Atwood, Texas Longhorns, C

Last year's Johnny Bench Award winner and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Catcher of the Year, Reese Atwood, earned the second AUSL Golden Ticket.

Atwood has been the Texas Longhorns' glue for her entire time in Austin, leading the program to its first-ever WCWS title last season. Her play speaks for itself in the box and behind the dish, as she will be prevalent in the Texas record books for many years to come.

Atwood is hitting .393 with 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, 17 walks, and 33 runs scored as her extraordinary chapter in the burnt orange slowly comes to a close.

Leighann Goode, Texas Longhorns, INF

Leighann Goode captured the third AUSL Golden Ticket just after witnessing Atwood's golden moment.

Goode came out of the gates hot as a rookie in Austin, being named an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 Finalist. She has been a consistent threat in the Texas lineup since, filling whatever position she is called on, eventually securing a full-time residency at second base in her senior year.

The infielder holds the second-best batting average on the team at .442 with seven doubles, five home runs, 23 home runs, and 35 runs scored.

Sydney Stewart, Arizona Wildcats, C/UTL

Arizona great Jennie Finch gifted this year's fourth AUSL Golden ticket to Wildcat catcher and utility player Sydney Stewart.

The senior's slash line sits at .422/.559/1.012 with a team-best 13 home runs, 33 runs scored, and 56 RBIs. She is responsible for nearly 20 percent of Arizona's RBIs this season.

Stewart has played in all but one game since her time in Tucson, having transferred from the University of Washington after her sophomore season. She was named an NFCA All-American in 2025 and is surely making a dent in the Big 12 with her team's 9-3 record in conference play so far.

Arizona Catcher Stewart earns Golden Ticket and spot in the AUSL College Draft



Read more: https://t.co/mluGJPFvXi pic.twitter.com/nHbPSAavvt — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) March 30, 2026

Given the way the 2026 season has played out so far, the 2026 AUSL Draft Class will be nothing short of a stacked lineup. For more information on the AUSL College Draft Rules, click here.