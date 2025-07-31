Former Alabama Star Earns National Softball Hall of Fame Honor
USA Softball is set to preserve the legacy of one of softball’s greatest players.
Former Alabama star, Olympic medalist, professional, and now Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) head coach, Kelly Kretschman, will be inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 25, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.
Kretschman has made a significant impact on all aspects of the game, and this recognition is far overdue.
“We take great pride in being able to recognize the achievements of the individuals who have had a significant impact on the game of softball,” said USA Softball Chief Executive Officer, Craig Cress in the press release. “The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is a prime example of the greatness of our game across all levels and categories. We are honored and excited to enshrine these seven individuals into the National Softball Hall of Fame in October.”
The outfielder and slugger for the Crimson Tide from 1998 to 2001 was a four-time NFCA All-American. As a freshman, she broke both school and conference season records in batting average, home runs, hits, and slugging percentage.
Kretschman graduated owning career records in average, RBIs, home runs, triples, doubles, hits, walks, runs, stolen bases, slugging, and on-base percentages for the Tide. She retains the records for hits, total bases, doubles, runs, slugging percentage, and most games started.
She went on to play professionally for the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF), debuting with the Akron Racers, and bounced around to several other teams before finishing out her career with the USSSA Pride from 2009 to 2019.
With seven championship wins in her NPF career, she is the most decorated player in league history, as she was a three-time Player of the Year and a nine-time All-Star selection.
In between her outstanding professional career, she was a 2004 Athens Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, hitting .333 with a homer, four runs, and five RBIs. At the 2008 Beijing Games, she became a silver medalist, hitting .348 with a homer, five runs scored, and six RBIs.
Her international career also included gold medals at the 2007 Pan American Games and World Cup of Softball.
Kretschman began her extensive coaching career in 2012 as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Maryland. From 2015 to 2016, she was an assistant coach at Texas State and then went on to be the head coach of her former team, the USSA Pride.
Kretschman was also the head coach for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Elite Team, while serving as an assistant for the U-18 Women’s National Team. She took the head coaching role of the Volts in the inaugural AUSL season in 2025.
She’ll be honored for her accomplishments and dedication to the sport alongside umpire Chris Drumm, slow pitch players Charlotte Cates, Hank Garris, and Jason Kendrick, and fast pitch men’s players Chris Miljavic and John Miller.