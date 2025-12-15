Former All-American, AUSL Ace Named Cornell Softball Pitching Coach

A University of South Florida record-holder and recent Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Pitcher of the Year, Georgina Corrick, is headed back to college.

Cornell University announced via press release that Corrick will be bringing her extensive playing experience to the Big Red’s dugout in 2026 as a pitching coach.

"We are grateful that Georgina chose to invest in our program by joining us as our pitching coach, head coach Tara Tembey said in the press release. Her influence extends far beyond the circle as our hitters take a major leap forward by facing one of the nation's very best pitchers. Georgia is already boosting player development and confidence, with our athletes responding to her elite-level insight and leadership."

As a five-year letter winner for the USF Bulls, Corrick tallied 55 career shutouts, 103 complete games, broke 39 school or conference records, and holds school career records for no-hitters, starts, complete games, innings pitched, wins, strikeouts, shutouts, opponent batting average, and perfect games.

The three-time All-American finished her collegiate career holding a 113-32 record with a 1.04 ERA and 1,302 strikeouts over 985.2 innings, and became the first-ever NCAA softball triple-crown winner.

Directly after college, she crushed the Athletes Unlimited Championship season in 2024, earning medalist honors for the first time in her pro career. She claimed fourth place with 1,540 points and ranked second in the league with 220 MVP points after receiving Game MVP honors five times.

Now one of the most dominant pitchers in the AUSL, she became the first pitcher in league history to record a complete game shutout and led the Talons to grab the inaugural championship title this summer.

Her perfect 6-0 record in the circle was paired with a league-leading .204 ERA, .202 opponent batting average, 25 hits allowed, 11 runs allowed, and 10 earned runs allowed, all of which gained her Pitcher of the Year status.

While Corrick has made waves within Athletes Unlimited, her professional resume spans even wider. While a member of the WBSC Great Britain National Team, she spent time with the Toda Medics during the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the Japan Diamond League.

"Joining this staff for my debut into collegiate coaching has been one of the greatest privileges of my young life, Corrick said in the press release. “Cornell University combines the rich history of tradition with the development of future generations, something I already see reflected in the future of professional softball. I hope to bring my own experiences and personal growth as a player to our staff, expanding upon the incredible guidance and knowledge already in place with Head Coach Tara Tembey and Marisa Runyon at the helm."

Corrick will have the opportunity to pass off her collegiate successes to the Cornell pitching staff, as the team is coming off a 16-22 overall record and a 6-15 Ivy League record in 2025.

