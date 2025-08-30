Former Duke Softball Ace Returns to Blue Devils in New Role
A former Duke standout pitcher has returned home.
Blue Devils head coach Marissa Young announced the hiring of 2024 NFCA All-American Jala Wright as an assistant coach.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Jala Wright to our coaching staff this season," Young said in the press release. "Her Women's College World Series (WCWS) experience—both as a player and a coach—paired with her current professional playing career brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge. Most importantly, her passion and love for this program as an alum are unmatched. I couldn't think of a better fit to return, represent our program and invest in our pitching staff this upcoming season. I'm excited to work alongside Jala and support her growth as she enters the next phase of her coaching career. It's a great opportunity to mentor her as she continues to develop. It's truly a dream come true to have two of my former players now on staff. Watching them grow into strong leaders and now getting to work alongside them is incredibly special."
In her final season playing in Durham in 2024, Wright had her best season yet, holding a 19-3 record with 34 appearances in the circle. She finished with a 1.50 ERA, which ranked 16th nationally, with 189 strikeouts in 154.1 innings.
She also holds the program’s single-game record with 17 strikeouts, which game against Boston College in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The ace finished her collegiate career with 449 strikeouts across 420 innings.
Wright was vital in Duke’s 2024 postseason run, assisting the Blue Devils in grabbing their second ACC Championship and making their third straight NCAA Super Regional appearance, where the team advanced to the WCWS for the first time in program history. Her successes that year landed her ACC Pitcher of the Year, becoming just the second Blue Devil to receive the honor.
Collegiate Highlights
NCAA Woman of the Year - Top 30 Finalist (2024)
NFCA All-America - Second Team (2024)
USA Softball Player of the Year - Top 25 Finalist (2024)
NFCA All-Region - First Team (2024)
ACC All-Tournament MVP (2024)
ACC Pitcher of the Year (2024)
All-ACC – Second Team (2023), First Team (2024)
"This is truly a full circle moment for me," Wright said in the press release. "It's time to give back to the program that gave so much to me. Duke…I'm home!"
Wright joins the Blue Devils coaching staff after spending one year as a graduate assistant at Tennessee. She guided the Vols to a 47-17 overall record, making their ninth WCWS appearance and advancing to the semifinal game against Texas.
With 10 newcomers joining the Blue Devils in 2026, Wright will have the opportunity to bolster the program that went 41-18 and ended its season prematurely at home in the 2025 Durham Regional against Georgia.
2026 Additions
- Larissa Jacquez (Transfer from UIW)
- Tyrina Jones (Transfer from Purdue)
- Mallory Wheeler (Transfer from Louisiana)
- Layla Lamar (Transfer from Florida)
- London Collins (Incoming freshman)
- Brookelyn Grayson (Incoming freshman)
- Ariel Krueger (Incoming freshman)
- Adelyn Matthews (Incoming freshman)
- Gabriella Shadek (Incoming freshman)
- Jayla Stafford (Incoming freshman)