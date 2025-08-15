Former Florida State Softball Standout Joins FGCU Coaching Staff
Lindsay Fico has been hard at work this offseason before she heads into her first season as head coach of Florida Gulf Coast University.
In July, she announced a superstar addition to her coaching staff, Florida State standout Devyn Flaherty, who spent one season as a coach under Fico’s lead at Mercer in 2025.
"We are thrilled to welcome Devyn Flaherty to the FGCU softball family," Fico said in the press release. "Devyn brings a championship mentality, elite playing experience and a tireless work ethic that will elevate our program on and off the field. Her passion for the game, leadership and drive to develop our athletes align perfectly with our vision for FGCU softball. We're excited for the impact she'll make on our student-athletes and the culture we're building here in Fort Myers."
The Mercer Bears went 40-26 under Fico's fourth year at the helm and Flaherty’s assistance, finishing the season 21-5 in their final 26 games. Their season ended in the Gainesville Regional final against host Florida.
While at Florida State, the second baseman put together quite a resume. She played in two Women’s College World Series (WCWS) championship series against Oklahoma, and was part of the only team to win a game against the Sooners in the WCWS championship series during the team’s four-straight national titles.
Collegiate Career Accolades
- Started 60 games for the Seminoles as a senior and appeared in 275 games in the Garnet and Gold, which is tied for the fourth-most games played in FSU history.
- Holds a career .322 batting average with a .876 OPS.
- 2024 Second Team All-ACC honoree
- 2023 NFCA Southeast All-Region Third Team honoree
- 2023 All-ACC Second Team honoree
- 2022 ACC All-Tournament Team honoree
- 2022 All-ACC Second Team honoree
- 2021 All-ACC First Team honoree
- 2021 All-ACC Freshman Team honoree
"I am incredibly excited to join the FGCU softball family," Flaherty said in the press release. "There is something special about being back in Florida - it feels like home and the perfect place to grow in the next chapter. It's an honor to be a part of a program with such a strong culture, talented student-athletes, and a clear vision for success. I can't wait to get to work and be a part of something very special in Fort Myers. Go Eagles!"
Professionally, Flaherty currently plays with the Orlando Monarchs of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league.
Now under Fico’s direction, Flaherty, alongside assistant coaches Cat Clifford and Cortney Radke, has the opportunity to boost a team that saw its 29-30 season end prematurely in the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.