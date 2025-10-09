Former LSU Softball Star Joins Baton Rouge Community College Staff
A former LSU softball standout is staying in Baton Rouge, but this time in a new role.
Head coach Abby Bolton of Baton Rouge Community College announced on Wednesday that Danieca Coffey has been hired as the team’s new softball assistant coach.
Coffey is coming off one incredible softball journey in 2025. She closed out her collegiate career with the Tigers, leading the team with a .388 batting average, a .509 on-base percentage, 69 hits, 55 runs, and 47 walks.
Her on-base percentage ranked No.5 in the LSU single-season record book, while she paced the club with 21 multi-hit games and had 10 multi-RBI games. The infielder opened the season with a 39-game reached base streak and a 25-game hitting streak dating back to the 2024 season.
Coffey left the LSU program better than she found, ranking among the best in program history. She sits No.2 all-time with a .457 on-base percentage, No.5 with a .366 batting average and 121 walks, and No.10 with 10 triples and 325 assists.
As a freshman, she immediately found her way into the lineup, and by her sophomore season, she led the team in almost every offensive category. Her speed on the base path and her smooth defensive plays are something LSU fans won’t forget.
On top of that, she has a resume packed with accolades.
- 2025 NFCA Gulf All-Region First Team
- 2025 All-SEC Second Team
- Two-time 2025 SEC Player of the Week
- 2025 LSWA All-Louisiana First Team
- 2023 NFCA South All-Region First Team
- 2023 SEC Player of the Week
- 2022 NFCA South All-Region Second Team
- 2022 All-SEC Second Team
Despite two heartbreaking losses to Southeastern Louisiana as the No.10 seed and Regional host in the NCAA Tournament, Coffey moved on quickly to her professional career.
Coffey was an Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) golden ticket recipient, signifying her as one of 12 athletes selected at the AUSL College Draft.
Picked up by the Volts, she started 21 out of 24 games, hitting .283. She earned Player of the Series honors at the beginning of the season after hitting 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs to lead the Volts to a 2-1 series win.
The slugger went on to play in the AUSL All-Star Cup and earned the captain position during Series 3. She ended fifth overall on the leaderboard with 1,140 points.
Now, she’ll have the opportunity to utilize her talent from the dugout and make an impact on the Bears’ lineup. During her junior season at LSU, Coffey suffered an ACL tear at the beginning of the season, which sidelined her for the rest of the year. She’s been open about what she learned from that experience on the bench, and how she was able to assist her teammates just from watching the game.
The Bears finished with a 25-18 record in 2024 after making it to the South-Central District Tournament.