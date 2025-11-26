Former Merrimack Softball Legend Returns to Alma Mater as Head Coach

A former Merrimack softball ace is returning to her roots.

Announced by Merrimack director of athletics Joe Foley on Tuesday, Jill Gagnon has been named the head coach of the softball team. She replaces Elaine Schwager, another standout Warrior alum, who chose to retire in September.

New softball head coach Jill Gagnon ’09 talks about returning to her alma mater and her vision for the program pic.twitter.com/ABc5nqyOgZ — Merrimack Softball (@MerrimackSB) November 26, 2025

Gagnon, a 2009 graduate, comes from Saint Anselm after 12 successful years at the helm. She is the winningest coach in school history with 316 wins and a .654 winning percentage.

Under her direction, the Hawks captured three NE10 Tournament championships and reached seven NCAA Division II Tournaments. She guided the Hawks to their first National Championship in 2018, with Saint Anselm finishing as national runner-up. That same year, the Hawks grabbed their first No.1 ranking in the country in the NFCA Division II National Poll.

Due to her outstanding efforts, Gagnon's coaching staff was awarded NFCA East Region Coaching Staff of the Year honors in 2018 and 2021. She finished on Hilltop with an overall record of 316-176-2 (.642) and a NE10 Conference record of 181-82-2 (.688).

"We're thrilled to bring Jill back to her alma mater as our next head softball coach," Foley said in the press release. "Jill's resume speaks for itself, she has had tremendous success as a head coach. Her leadership, and deep understanding of the Merrimack culture make her uniquely qualified to guide our program. Her track record at Saint Anselm, coupled with her passion for our values and mission, aligns perfectly with where we want this program to go."

As a player at Merrimack from 2006-09, Gagnon was a First Team All-NE10 selection, made the NE10 All-Championship Team, and was named to the NFCA All-American East Region First Team as a senior.

Gagnon's name still stands out in the history books, as she ranks fifth in single-season strikeouts with 150, while ranking eighth in career strikeouts by a Warriors pitcher with 264.

"I am very grateful and humbled to have this opportunity to come back to Merrimack where my softball journey ultimately began," Gagnon said in the press release. "I'd like to thank President Hopey, Director of Athletics Joe Foley and the entire athletics administration staff for believing in my ability to take this program to the next level. As an alum and someone who has great passion for this community, I'm excited at the challenge that lies ahead and I can't wait to get to work with our student-athletes as we build something that our alumni, families, and the community can be proud of. It's great to be home."

Gagnon now has the opportunity to make great impacts on her alma mater. The Warriors are coming off a rough 2025 season, with a 12-32 overall record and a 9-15 conference record.

Recommended Links