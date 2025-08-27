Former Mizzou Softball Ace Named Assistant Coach at Ivy League Program
University of Pennsylvania head softball coach Christie Novatin announced the addition of a former Missouri ace to her staff. Laurin Krings will join the Quakers as an assistant coach and will work with the pitchers.
Krings finished her four-year career at Mizzou in 2024 and ranked in the program’s top 10 for appearances (136, eighth), innings pitched (604.2, ninth), strikeouts (599, sixth), and wins (57, 10th).
Krings now heads to Philadelphia after spending the 2025 season as the player development coordinator at the University of Minnesota. There, the Fitness Program and Management major took on key roles such as implementing a community service program, conducting in-season coaches' meetings to address player development, coordinating player appearances with the community relations department, and regularly checking in on the student-athletes' wellness.
"I am incredibly excited to join the Penn program and to work alongside this group of women and staff," Krings said in the press release. "This season is a great opportunity for growth, both individually and as a team. I'm looking forward to building strong relationships and helping each player reach their full potential on and off the field."
In addition, Krings spent the last two seasons pitching professionally for the New York Rise in the Fastpitch United Pro Series.
"I am thrilled to welcome Laurin to our Penn Softball family," Novatin said in the press release. "As a proven competitor, she will bring meaningful connections and insight to our pitching staff. She leads with openness, enthusiasm, and a competitive spirit, which will be invaluable assets to our team. I look forward to the positive influence Laurin will have on our pitchers and their growth under her guidance."
Aside from ranking in several categories at Mizzou, Krings brings a packed collegiate resume with her.
During her senior year, she finished 2024 with a 17-10 record, throwing nine complete games and tossing two shutouts. As a junior, she led the Tigers with a 12-12 record and a 2.75 ERA with 10 complete games, four shutouts, and a no-hitter against North Texas.
During her sophomore season, Krings recorded a 2.78 ERA over 33 appearances with 30 starts. She threw the 12th perfect game in program history with 12 strikeouts against Bradley. That same season, she recorded a no-hitter in a win over Bethune-Cookman.
In her debut season, she quickly became one of Mizzou’s primary starters and recorded an 11-3 record with a 3,68 ERA over 29 appearances with 13 starts. She even led the pitching staff with 122 strikeouts.
Collegiate Awards and Highlights
- 2024 NFCA Southeast All-Region Third Team
- 2024 SEC All-Tournament
- 2024 SEC All-Defensive Team
- No-Hitter vs. North Texas (April 21, 2023)
- No-Hitter vs. Bethune-Cookman (Feb. 19, 2022)
- Perfect Game vs. Bradley (March 6, 2022)
Krings was a star right out of high school as well, earning Colorado’s Gatorade Player of the Year award twice. She led Loveland High School to a 24-4 record and a 5A quarterfinals appearance during her senior year. In total, she struck out 949 batters over her entire high school career.
Now with the Quakers, she’ll have the opportunity to revamp the program that went 3-35 overall with a combined 10.69 ERA in 2025.