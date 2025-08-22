Former Oklahoma State Softball Outfielder Returns to Cowgirls in New Role
Oklahoma State softball has added to its coaching staff with a former outfielder.
Kenny Gajewski announced on Thursday via press release that Megan Delgadillo will serve as a graduate manager during the 2025-26 season.
Delgadillo used her final year of eligibility as a Cowgirl in 2025 after spending five years at Cal State Fullerton. The outfielder known for her speed on the basepath holds a career .376 batting average with 213 runs scored and 323 hits paired with a .432 career on-base percentage.
In her final collegiate season, Delgadillo went out with a bang, earning NFCA All-Region honors, and finished her career as the NCAA DI active career leader in games played (261), at-bats (858), and stolen bases (186).
Additionally, she led the Big 12 with 35 stolen bases and led the team with 41 runs scored.
Delgadillo’s Collegiate Career Highlights
- 2021 Second Team All-Big West
- 2022 First Team All-Big West
- 2022 NFCA Second Team All-Region
- 2024 First Team All-Big West
- 2024 NFCA First Team All-Region
- 2024 NFCA Golden Show honoree
Delgadillo went down in the history books at Cal State Fullerton, putting together one of the greatest careers in program history. She set multiple career records in hits (272), runs scored (172), and stolen bases (151).
As the nation’s top base-stealer with 44 bases on 46 attempts during her senior year, she was awarded the NFCA Golden Shoe award for her efforts, becoming the first Big West player to snag the honor.
2024 was her best statistical season yet, as she hit .417 and totaled 86 hits with 10 doubles and five triples. She led the Big West in hits, runs scored, triples, total bases, and stolen bases, and finished the season on a 14-game hitting streak and a 21-game on-base streak. Her success led the Titans to the NCAA Stanford Regional final.
Prior to her collegiate career, Delgadillo was a top prospect out of Poly High School in Riverside, Calif, where she was a four-year letterwinner and three-time league champion. She holds the Poly High School record for most career hits (201) and the most hits in a single season (69).
As for travel ball, she played for Firecrackers Brashear and won the 2018 Colorado Sparklers Championship and the Colorado Power Pool Championship.
Delgadillo will join returning graduate manager Bailey Enoch in the dugout and look to boost a team that went 35-20 overall during the 2025 season.